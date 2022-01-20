ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Son says mom died from intentional Covid-19 infection

 4 days ago
A Czech folk singer who was opposed to getting a...

Czech Folk Singer Dead After Intentionally Contracting COVID-19, Son Says

Hana Horka, a popular Czech Republic folk singer for the band Asonance, died last weekend after she deliberately contracted COVID-19, her son says. The 57-year-old, who was not vaccinated, exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son, both vaccinated, caught it before Christmas. “She should have isolated for...
