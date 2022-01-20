Son says mom died from intentional Covid-19 infection

A Czech folk singer who was opposed to having a coronavirus vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son. Hana Horká, of the folk band Asonance, died Sunday at the age of 57 after intentionally exposing herself to the virus at home while her son and husband were sick, according to CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.
Bob Saget’s suspected cause of death has been revealed and cops believe the late comedian “suffered a heart attack or a stroke” due to the circumstances in which they found his body. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, authorities that arrived at Saget’s Ritz-Carlton hotel...
A WOMAN was left horrified after discovering that her older brother was in fact her dad - and that she had been raised by adoptive parents. TikTok user Sue shared the extraordinary story with her followers in a video which has since amassed almost 13 million views. Captioning the video,...
HEARTBREAKING tributes have been made to a "beautiful" young woman who died after taking illegal slimming pills. Annie Gresham, 25, tragically died after taking the weight-reduction pills in Derby as her grieving family say they "miss her every day." The 25-year-old, who had a history of mental illness and eating...
THE bulked-up dog believed to be the world's "strongest" pup was born with a genetic mutation that gave her a bulging 24-pack and muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger. But just like The Terminator star, Wendy the whippet was a gentle giant. Born with a rare genetic mutation, Wendy was twice as...
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
A doting mother died of Covid-19 less than a month after welcoming her fourth child. The 37-year-old mom contracted the Coronavirus in December that hit her hard very fast. She passed away on January 12 after suffering from complications related to pneumonia. It remains unclear if the mom-of-four was vaccinated or not.
A Covid patient whose wife sued a hospital to win him more time on a ventilator, has died, his family says.Scott Quiner was 55. He died on Saturday at a hospital in Houston, Texas, the family’s lawyer Marjorie Holsten said, and was on a ventilator at the time. The lawyer did not elaborate on how Mr Quiner died.“On behalf of the family of Scott Quiner, I would like to thank the public for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Ms Holsten said in a statement.“The family now requests privacy while they grieve the loss of...
More than 1.2 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date. This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids. Poorer countries are worst affected but antimicrobial resistance threatens everyone's health,...
