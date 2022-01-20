ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Advisory – City of Iqaluit

 5 days ago

Effective immediately, the Department of Health is advising the City of Iqaluit of a precautionary boil water advisory. The city has bypassed the water treatment plant due to recent contamination events. While the contamination levels were below...

WJHG-TV

Emergency boil water notice for City of Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An emergency water boil notice is in effect as of January 11th, at 8 a.m. for the City of Cottondale. The affected area covers Parrish Street starting at the intersection of Milton Street, going south to Front Street. It then covers east to West Street. Also, McKinnon Street from the intersection of Parrish Street going east to West street.
COTTONDALE, FL
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
#Iqaluit#Water Treatment#Tap Water#Rolling Boil#Health Canada#Boil Water Advisory#The Department Of Health#Iqalummiut#Media Contact
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER
Department of Health
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Power outage impacts at least 2,800 Victoria customers

VICTORIA, Texas – At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the power went out for at least 2,800 residences. A spokesman with the American Election Power company confirmed the outage but was not able to share when power would be restored to customers. Crews are out in Victoria working to figure out what caused the widespread outage. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
VICTORIA, TX
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID-19 ever go away?

Experts say even your “great-great-great-grandchildren” will need to be immunized against COVID-19. Some suggest that Coronavirus will always be around in some capacity. Dr. Gregory Poland, of the Mayo Clinic works with immunogenetics of vaccine response. He suggests that COVID-19 may never go away because it continues to evolve. Coronavirus is different than other diseases because new variants continue to emerge. Read more about this here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE

