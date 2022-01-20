ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Psaki, Harris argue Biden wasn't casting doubt on integrity of 2022 election results

By Sarah Kolinovsky
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ap1S_0dqz4jIH00

One day after President Joe Biden appeared to cast doubt on whether the midterm election results will be legitimate without the passage of a new voting rights law, his vice president and press secretary worked to dispel any mistrust in the integrity of the vote.

"Speaking of voting rights legislation, if this isn't passed, do you still believe the upcoming election will be fairly conducted and its results will be legitimate?" a reporter asked Biden Wednesday at a lengthy press conference marking the end of his first year in office.

"Well, it all depends on whether or not we're able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election," Biden said.

MORE: Biden defensive in rare solo news conference ahead of 1-year mark in office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJLan_0dqz4jIH00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2022.

"I'm not saying it's not going to be legit, it’s the increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these, these reforms passed," Biden told another reporter who followed up on his assertion that the integrity of the results "depends" on passing voting rights legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnvG3_0dqz4jIH00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 2021.

Early Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted, refuting the notion Biden believes there's a possibility the election results will be questionable.

“Lets be clear: @potus was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted," she said.

“He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact. The Big Lie is putting our democracy at risk. We’re fighting to protect it.”

Psaki also appeared on Fox News , saying directly that Biden "was not making a prediction" about the legitimacy of the results.

"I talked to the president a lot about this and he is not predicting that the 2022 elections would be illegitimate," Psaki said on "America's Newsroom." "... The point he was making the former president asked seven or more states to overturn the outcome of the election. Now obviously if there is an effort to do that we have to fight against it. That's what our commitment is to doing, but he was not making a prediction. He has confidence in the American people and do everything we can to protect people's rights."

MORE: Biden's report card: 1 year in, accomplishments and stalled priorities

But a major Biden ally, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., whose support for Biden in the critical primary state of South Carolina changed the trajectory of the 2020 primary, expressed agreement on the idea that the 2022 results could be questionable in a CNN interview Thursday.

"Are you concerned that without these voting rights bills the election results won’t be legitimate?” CNN's Kasie Hunt asked Clyburn.

“I’m absolutely concerned about that," Clyburn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGf1t_0dqz4jIH00
ABC News - PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on 'Good Morning America,' Jan. 20, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris, appearing on all three broadcast network morning shows Thursday to dispel confusion over several comments from the press conference, argued the attention should remain on protecting the right to vote, dismissing questions surrounding election integrity.

"Let's not conflate issues. What we are looking, and the topic of so much debate last night, was that we as America cannot afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy, and in particular, the right of all Americans who are eligible to vote to have access to the ballot unfettered. That is the topic of the conversation. Let's not be distracted by the political gamesmanship," Harris said on NBC's "Today" program .

Comments / 372

The Shankster
4d ago

Let's be Clear ... 76% of Americans know Joe Biden didn't receive 50 million legitimate votes and the Democrats keep proving it every time they open their mouth.

Reply(23)
252
The Shankster
4d ago

Remember when the entire media and Democrat Party complex pushed for and obtained the impeachment of a president over the supposed threat he posed to the welfare and safety of Ukraine? That was fun.

Reply(3)
72
The Shankster
4d ago

Questions to Joe Biden about the US border crisis, yesterday - zero. Over 2 million illegal aliens entered in one year.

Reply(19)
131
Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Tells Clyburn: Americans Are ‘Slowly But Surely’ Thinking GOP ‘Should Be Given a Shot’ to Lead House

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart confronted Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about the current sentiment that an increasing number of Americans want the Republican Party to regain control of the House of Representatives. Clyburn spoke to Capehart on this week’s edition of The Sunday Show. The South Carolina congressman defended the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Watters on 'Fox & Friends': Biden is no longer useful to Democrats and the mainstream media

"Jesse Watters Primetime" host Jesse Watters told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Democrats and the media are "very disappointed" in President Biden. JESSE WATTERS: [Democrats] are very disappointed in Joe Biden and so is the media. You can tell the press dragged the guy over the finish line last November, and now he’s not useful anymore. He’s not useful because he’s not jamming through the Democratic agenda, and he’s not bringing in the ratings. So, he’s not profitable for the Democratic Party or for the mainstream media, so they’re kind of putting him out to pasture.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Kasie Hunt
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Nbc#American#Reuters#White House
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.” “You got 50 Republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the president,” Sanders said on CNN’s State of the Union. “You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the president and who have sabotaged the president’s efforts to address...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy