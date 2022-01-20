Kelly Rizzo Saget’s Emotional New Interview About Losing Bob Saget

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, and now his widow Kelly Rizzo Saget is speaking out for the first time about the tragic loss.

On Thursday, Kelly sat down with “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb and opened up about how she’s doing now.

“I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day,” she said, adding, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.”

Kelly was speaking from the home she shared with Bob, saying it is filled with memories. "Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” she shared. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Hoda brought up Bob’s reputation as being the “I love you guy,” and Kelly agreed, saying, “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Even at the funeral on January 14, Kelly recalled guests telling her that they had spoken with Saget in recent weeks. “I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time?’” she said, insisting that must have been why he was always on his phone. Kelly added, “I knew that that’s how it was ‘cause he told me 500 times a day, but there was not one person out there that doubted his love for him.”

It was all about love in their final conversation too. The 42-year-old host of “Eat Travel Rock” told Hoda, “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then, you know, it was just all very — it was just all love.”

Kotb mentioned that comedian Mike Young had previously told “Today” that Saget always wanted to rush home to see Kelly after his gigs. Getting emotional, Kelly told her, “He valued every single second that we had together. So that’s why (this) is so heartbreaking. But at the same time, I know that (every) second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table. So there are the things that I’m just trying to hold onto.”

Looking back at their relationship, Kelly recalled their instant chemistry after meeting on Instagram. “From our very first date, pretty much, we knew that that was it. So it was instant,” she said. “We knew that it was something different and unique.”

Choking up, she went on, “Because people are like, ‘Oh. Oh. You know, you got robbed. And it’s not fair.’ And I know it’s not fair, but at the same time I got to be that one in his life that was with him for these last almost six years."

The couple wed in 2018, and she shared, “I got to be that person that went on this amazing journey with him.”

Bob also had a love for his “Full House” family, and Kelly touched on his relationship with the cast, saying, “I know how important he was to them. And so I’m just trying to make sure that they’re OK because, you know, he was my husband but I’m like — 'I’ve only known him barely six years. You guys have known him for 20, 30, 40 years.'”

Hoda also asked how Bob was feeling leading up to his death. The comedian had just posted on Instagram about doing a two-hour set in Florida the day before he was found dead.

Kelly said the state of the world was “weighing very heavily” on Bob and “he just wanted to go anywhere he could, just to make people laugh and make people happy. And he did it up until ... the very last moments.”

Bob had known his own losses in life, including losing his sister Gay to scleroderma in 1992.

For years, Bob helped raise money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation and now Kelly and his friends are “spreading his message of love and laughter” in their own way.

Rizzo revealed that singer John Mayer and Bob’s “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure have created sweatshirts to help raise money for the cause. Pick up one today at: https://represent.com/srf.