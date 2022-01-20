‘Yellowstone’: When Does ‘6666’ Take Place?

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped and “1883” continues its Season 1 debut, fans are thinking ahead to the next Taylor Sheridan show.

Almost a year ago in February 2021, Paramount Plus announced “1883” and a second “Yellowstone” spin-off series called “6666.” While we know that “1883” follows the Dutton ancestors on their journey West, we know very little about the spin-off about the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas.

The only thing we do have an inkling about, per Looper, is when “6666” takes place. Based on the events of “Yellowstone” Season 4, we can guess that the new spin-off will take place in the present day, on a parallel track with the original show.

Fans were introduced to the Four-Sixes Ranch at the beginning of Season 4. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sent Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) to live down there. He wants Jimmy to learn how to be a proper cowboy, and no one knows better than those at the Four-Sixes. While there, Jimmy does learn a lot about riding, roping, and being a cowboy in general.

While nothing’s been confirmed, several speculate that White’s character will play a role in the new “Yellowstone” spin-off. Whether as a main character or ensemble cast member, we can’t say at the moment. All we know is that Jimmy left the Dutton Ranch in Montana. He went to live on the “6666” with his fiancee, Emily, at the end of Season 4.

Here’s the full “6666” synopsis:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

‘Yellowstone’ Launches Official YouTube Channel

Great news for “Yellowstone” fans needing a fix after Season 4 wrapped. The show just launched its very own YouTube channel, full of exclusive content related to the show.

Earlier, fans could watch miniseries like “Stories From the Bunkhouse” or “Behind the Story” on Paramount Network’s YouTube. But that’s all in one place now on the “Yellowstone” channel. You can also catch epic clips from earlier seasons. Take the fight against the biker gang in Season 3. Or Season 4 highlights, like Rip and Beth’s wedding.

Read more about the official launch here. Find out stats about “Yellowstone” Season 4 versus previous seasons. And see why it’s currently the #1 Most Social Cable Drama.