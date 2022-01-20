ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 20, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 3 days ago
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of West Olive Street in La Monte for a report of a child being injured. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting...

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for Harassment

On Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., a female came to the Sedalia Police Department to complain that she was being harrassed by a male subject. 20-year-old Malachi Quamayne Eugene Sims of Sedalia, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold at the Pettis County Jail. A charge of 2nd degree harassment was requested.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Main Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived, they spoke with April Renee Vanderhoof, who said her boyfriend has taken her keys and stolen her car. No arrests have been made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Men Injured in Rear-End Collision in Johnson County

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle, rear-end collision that occurred in Johnson County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Ford, driven by 27-year-old Joshua D. Lee of Kansas City, had slowed to make a left-hand turn at NW 1201 Road (east of Pittsville) around 5 p.m., when it was struck from behind by an eastbound 2013 Nissan, driven by 33-year-old Matthew Rogers of Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 19, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Jerry O. Rebato of Sedalia at 5:08 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 49-year-old Brett E. Allen of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Charged With Evidence Tampering In Death Of Galena Man

Stone County authorities have charged two people with tampering with evidence in the death of Galena man. Fifty-eight-year-old Billy Mack Walker was found dead northeast of Greenfield in late November. Officials said he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death was a homicide. On Friday, Stone County prosecutors...
GALENA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Jefferson City Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants After Three-County Pursuit

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies, along with the Pettis County K9 Unit, observed suspicious activity at the Temp Stop, 4575 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Deputies ran the Missouri license plate, which came back to Kameron Fain, 31, of Jefferson City. A short time later, Communication advised Deputies that Fain had active felony warrants out of Cole County and Ozark County for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance ($1,500 cash only bond), felony Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree With Serious Physical Injury (No bond), and a Probation Violation warrant for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree (3rd Offense or More).
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pedestrian Killed on I-35 in Clay County

A Liberty woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by 36-year-old Ashley Tieu of West Des Moines Iowa, was on I-35, south of US Highway 69 after 10 p.m., when a pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Bernice Rodriguez of Liberty, crossed the interstate and into the path of the GMC.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

