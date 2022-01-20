ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba: You Have Been Warned

By Business Quant
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba is expected to report its Q3 results in the next few weeks. All eyes will be on Alibaba (BABA) when it reports its Q3 FY22 results in a few weeks. Chinese regulators have been cracking down on the e-commerce giant for almost three quarters now and investors would be anxiously...





Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Credit Suisse stocks slumps after disclosing over $500M litigation charge

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) ADSs drop 4.4% in premarket trading after the Swiss bank said it expects Q4 earnings will be reduced by ~CHF 500M ($544M) for litigation primarily related to legacy litigation from its investment banking business. That will be partly offset by gain of CHF 225M from real estate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alibaba Cloud#Cloud Computing#Computer Security#Private Cloud#Chinese#Fy21
Seekingalpha.com

IBM turning a corner? Citi ponders question after Q4 results beat expectations

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected, sending the stock higher, leading invest firm Citi to wonder whether the IT services company had "turned the corner." Analyst Jim Suva kept his neutral rating, but slightly lowered his price target to $140, noting that it is too early to answer the question...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia declines as it prepares to drop $40B ARM bid: Bloomberg

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down sharply in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Jensen Huang-led company is "quietly" preparing to abandon its acquisition of U.K.-based chip designer Arm. Citing people familiar with the matter, Nvidia has told partners it does not expect the deal to be finalized. It...
ECONOMY





Seekingalpha.com

Target: A High-Quality Business Closer To A Fair Valuation

Affected by the recent stock market pullback, Target's stock trades at a 20% discount compared to all-time highs. Target Corporation (TGT) is a retail department store chain with nationwide US operations. As the eighth largest retailer in the United States, Target offers customers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. Strong growth performance over the past decade has been followed by a prolonged stock rally that has accelerated over the past couple of years. Considering a recent stock price pullback, caused by an apparent correction in the markets, this analysis explores Target's attractiveness considering the company's fundamentals and valuation.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Doximity Creates Proximity For Physicians And Rakes Robust Free Cash Flow

Doximity has seen its share price slide as it's about to go into Q3 2022 earnings. Doximity (DOCS) is so sticky that it makes other infrastructure SaaS platforms look bad in comparison. For context, Q2 2022 quarter saw net retention rates of 173% for its trailing twelve months. On the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Investors Fear Market Meltdown

The stunning upside reversal in US stocks was not sustained. Overview: The stunning upside reversal in US stocks was not sustained. The NASDAQ futures are off around 1.7% and the S&P 500 futures are nearly 1.2% lower. Asian equities were hit hard, with China, Korea, and Australia off more than 2%. Singapore unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy (through the exchange rate) and the local stocks were off 1.3%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.7%, led by energy and financials. Bond markets are drawing little support. The US 10-year yield is up to almost 1.79% after testing 1.70% yesterday. European yields are mostly 2-4 bp higher, and the periphery is holding in better than the core. The dollar is firm, though the Australian and Canadian dollars are the most resilient. Among emerging market currencies, the Russian rouble is a little higher after the central bank indicated yesterday it would hold off its forex operations tied to managing its oil proceeds that involve buying foreign currencies. The Singapore dollar has also edged higher. The Chinese yuan ticked up even though bonds and stocks weakened. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off for the third day, the longest losing streak this year. Gold is slipping lower in the European morning. March WTI is trading firmly and is around $84 after falling more than 2% yesterday. US natural gas is off around 2.4% after rallying almost 6% in the past two sessions. European natgas is slightly lower and really consolidating the three-day nearly 25% surge. Iron ore has fully recouped yesterday's 3% decline and copper has steadied after falling almost 4% in the past two sessions.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

MicroStrategy wants to keep buying bitcoin even as volatility takes charge - WSJ

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) plans to continue buying and "hodling" bitcoin (BTC-USD) despite recent volatility in crypto prices, Chief Financial Officer Phong Le told the Wall Street Journal. “Our strategy with bitcoin has been to buy and hold, so to the extent we have excess cash flows or we find other ways...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Ubisoft Entertainment stock jump today? Microsoft's Activision pursuit

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) jumped 8.5% today - to its highest point in more than three months - as merger/acquisition talk took over the videogame sector. That followed the morning's announcement of Microsoft sealing a deal for its biggest-ever acquisition, of videogaming icon Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for just under $69 billion.
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings after Delta's Q4 beat

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.09 (+70.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.96B vs. $3.41B year ago. The company has exceeded expectation in 3Q21. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) aims to become 100%...
MARKETS

