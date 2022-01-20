Alibaba: You Have Been Warned

The stunning upside reversal in US stocks was not sustained. Overview: The stunning upside reversal in US stocks was not sustained. The NASDAQ futures are off around 1.7% and the S&P 500 futures are nearly 1.2% lower. Asian equities were hit hard, with China, Korea, and Australia off more than 2%. Singapore unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy (through the exchange rate) and the local stocks were off 1.3%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.7%, led by energy and financials. Bond markets are drawing little support. The US 10-year yield is up to almost 1.79% after testing 1.70% yesterday. European yields are mostly 2-4 bp higher, and the periphery is holding in better than the core. The dollar is firm, though the Australian and Canadian dollars are the most resilient. Among emerging market currencies, the Russian rouble is a little higher after the central bank indicated yesterday it would hold off its forex operations tied to managing its oil proceeds that involve buying foreign currencies. The Singapore dollar has also edged higher. The Chinese yuan ticked up even though bonds and stocks weakened. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off for the third day, the longest losing streak this year. Gold is slipping lower in the European morning. March WTI is trading firmly and is around $84 after falling more than 2% yesterday. US natural gas is off around 2.4% after rallying almost 6% in the past two sessions. European natgas is slightly lower and really consolidating the three-day nearly 25% surge. Iron ore has fully recouped yesterday's 3% decline and copper has steadied after falling almost 4% in the past two sessions.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO