Public Espresso, Kansas City donut shop place wager on Bills-Chiefs game

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has made a friendly wager with a Kansas City-area cultural institution over today's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The National Comedy Center announced the details of the wager this week on social media. If the Bills win, up to 100 Western New York residents can receive free admission tickets to the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City this year, and the museum's Executive Director will sing the Bills' "Shout" song and post it online. Meanwhile, if the Chiefs win, up to 100 Kansas City residents can enjoy the National Comedy Center for free this year, and on top of that, NCC will post stand-up comedy about Buffalo and the Bills. The National Comedy Center is coining the wager "Jazz vs. Comedy."

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO