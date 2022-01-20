ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Espresso, Kansas City donut shop place wager on Bills-Chiefs game

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Public Espresso and Mr. D's Donut Shop in Kansas City are placing a friendly wager on Sunday's Bills – Chiefs playoff game. If the Bills beat the Chiefs, Mr. D's would have to...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo man overcomes snow covered streets by skiing to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winter storm caused travel headaches across Western New York on Monday. The snow has been piling up in Jamestown. Travel bans and advisories are in effect in several areas, including Niagara County. Plows have been busy trying to keep up with all the snow. Road...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Webster seeking restaurant operators for new Sandbar Park project

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Town of Webster is looking for restaurant operators who might be interested in running a new spot in the town's Sandbar Park. Leaders say this year they're launching a $9 million renovation project that includes the construction of a new building at the site. The...
WEBSTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Marisa the Pickin’ Chicken picks winner of Bills-Chiefs game

It seems everyone wants a piece of the Bills – Chiefs action this weekend. And did you know some members of the animal kingdom have also been weighing in on the outcome of the game? But they're not all confident in their chances. Spectrum News' own Marisa the Pickin’...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Kansas City-area doughnut shop brings smack talk in football wager with Buffalo business

A Kansas City-area doughnut shop took up a wager with a bakery in Western New York. Sunday’s playoff game is on the line. Smack talk ensued. Public Espresso, in Buffalo, New York, set the wager over Instagram on Wednesday, its founder holding a box of chicken wing doughnuts. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, a Shawnee-based shop will have to pay up. But the loyal Chiefs fans aren’t expecting they’ll need to.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBEN 930AM

Mayors wager on Bills-Chiefs game

The mayors of Buffalo and Kansas City are taking part in a time-honored tradition in sports: they’re putting up their hometowns’ respective signature dishes in a playoff wager.
NFL
chautauquatoday.com

Bills-Chiefs Game Draws Friendly Wager Involving National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has made a friendly wager with a Kansas City-area cultural institution over today's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The National Comedy Center announced the details of the wager this week on social media. If the Bills win, up to 100 Western New York residents can receive free admission tickets to the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City this year, and the museum's Executive Director will sing the Bills' "Shout" song and post it online. Meanwhile, if the Chiefs win, up to 100 Kansas City residents can enjoy the National Comedy Center for free this year, and on top of that, NCC will post stand-up comedy about Buffalo and the Bills. The National Comedy Center is coining the wager "Jazz vs. Comedy."
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

mychamplainvalley.com

Buffalo cafe issues challenge to Kansas City donut shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s a food city. We love it, and we don’t mind using it in wagers, either. A local cafe is betting a dozen donuts that the Bills are going to beat the Chiefs during Sunday evening’s playoff game. Wednesday morning on Twitter,...
