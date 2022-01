Both volunteer assistants Katie Ledecky (Florida) and Zane Grothe (Auburn) raced in a 500 at the Florida-Auburn dual meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Florida hosted Auburn Saturday, January 22nd for a dual meet. The Gator men swam to a victory with a score of 201-99. The Gator women also swam to victory winning in a score of 184-116. This was Florida’s first meet of 2022 and their first meet since midseason as their meet against Texas A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Auburn is coming off a win on the men’s side over Alabama. The Auburn women are coming off of a loss to Alabama.

