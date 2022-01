An old favorite in Downtown Cedar Falls is getting a new name. Located at 111 West 2nd Street, the restaurant formerly known as Ginger Thai Cuisine is reopening this month. In September of last year, the restaurant owners made an announcement that they would be saying goodbye to Ginger Thai Cuisine. This Thai eatery closed in the fall of 2021, but many of their most popular dishes were still available at their sister business, Tata Yaya. Both businesses were operated by the same owners.

