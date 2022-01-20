ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant black diamond said to come from space could fetch $6.8 million

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 555.55-carat black diamond that is literally out of this world could fetch at least $6.8 million when it goes under Sotheby’s hammer next month in London, after being exhibited in Dubai and Los Angeles. The rare gem, dubbed “The Enigma,” is the largest faceted fancy black diamond...

www.mining.com

