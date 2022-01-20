ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Terps Head Coach Danny Manning Reviews MD's Loss to Michigan, Previews Matchup Against #17 Illinois with the BBMS

It's been tough sledding for the Maryland Men recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, most recently falling to Michigan on Wednesday night. Interim Head Coach Danny Manning is just four and six since taking over for Mark Turgeon and unfortunately, there's no respite in sight for the Terps. #17 Illinois comes to College Park on Friday night in a rematch of a game that the Fighting Illini won 76-64 in Champaign. The Terps led 34-30 at the half in that loss, but a host of miscues allowed the Illini to rally past Danny Manning's team. That loss is indicative of how things have gone for the Terps this year but can they flip the script tomorrow night and put together a complete effort? And what did the Terps learn from their recent loss against the Wolverines that they can use going forward? Coach Manning discusses all that and more on the Big Bad Morning Show.

