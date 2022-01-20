A closer look at snow day/remote day decision making in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) When it comes to closing schools, or deciding whether to schedule a snow day or a remote day, the ultimate call rests with Buffalo Public School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

"He does consult with the school board and ask our opinion, to find out what we're hearing in the community," said Buffalo School Board President Lou Petrucci.

It has been a chaotic week for schools. The recent storm that dumped 20 inches of snow at the airport began Sunday night. Schools were closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

Tuesday was a snow day for the district. Officials announced the district would shift to remote learning on Wednesday to allow side streets to be cleared of snow.

"One of the things that was pretty surprising and became evident was the number of parents who were concerned about transportation and safety," said Petrucci.

"We were receiving hundreds of videos and photos of cars and vehicles stuck on some of our smaller side streets and of delivery vehicles that couldn't get down streets."

Parents were also concerned about where kids would be waiting for the bus. "We don't have bus shelters. Our kids stand at busy corners and intersections. Parents were worried about snow banks, visibility and safety. And sidewalks weren't shoveled," he added.

Petrucci said officials have to walk a fine line. "You're stuck between wanting kids to be in a classroom but you also want to make sure they can get there safely. Part of the challenge is that parents need us to make a decision as early as possible so they can make arrangements."

When schools are closed families have to find child care. With that in mind, school officials try to make decisions early, but Petrucci said often times information needed to make a decision doesn't come in as early as people would like.

"We're an old city with a lot of narrow old streets. When they're not clear and buses can't get down, it provides an additional challenge for the district."

How will the district move forward with snow days and remote days? Petrucci thinks there will always be a need for snow days. "Even if we we're teaching remote, we would need the personnel in place to do so. In addition, you have to make sure that teachers and students have devices. It's not like flipping a switch. It takes pre-planning," he said.

Petrucci thinks there will be fewer snow days in the future. "Our preference is always to have in-person learning. Remote learning has its place. But it's not a substitute for the classroom."

