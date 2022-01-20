ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vaccines to Africa must have good shelf lives, says expert

By CHINEDU ASADU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NV5L6_0dqyoix200
1 of 5

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated to African countries have expired, the Africa Centers for Disease Control said Thursday, citing short shelf lives as the major reason.

Donors of vaccines to the continent should send them with a realistic shelf life of about “three months to six months” before their expiration, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told an online briefing. More African nations are now refusing to accept donations of vaccines that have only one or two months before their expiration, he said.

Although the number of expired doses is only about 0.5% of the total number donated to Africa, Nkengasong said he is unhappy to see any become invalid.

“Any dose of vaccine that expired pains me because that is a life that can potentially be saved,” Nkengasong said.

Just over 10% of Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated, he said. The continent’s 54 countries have confirmed 10.4 million COVID-19 cases and 235,000 deaths. The continent’s omicron wave appears to be receding, with new confirmed cases down by 20% from the previous week and deaths dropping by 8%, the World Health Organization’s Africa office announced Thursday.

More than 60% of the 572 million vaccine doses African countries have received have already been administered, Nkengasong said. The “big fight” for African countries will be “logistics and getting doses to the population even as more supplies arrive,” he said.

“We’ve seen remarkable uptake of vaccines in settings where we engage the community … and religious leaders,” Nkengasong said, urging countries to use innovative ways to “bring vaccines to the population and not only require that the populations should go to where the vaccines are.”

In Nigeria, for instance, an increasing number of vaccination centers are being set at public facilities such as markets and motor parks and health authorities are collaborating with opinion leaders to fight hesitancy.

Vaccines are Africa’s “best defense” against severe illness, death and overwhelmed health systems, Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Africa director said at another online briefing Thursday.

“Africa must not only broaden vaccinations but also gain increased and equitable access to critical COVID-19 therapeutics to save lives and effectively combat this pandemic,” Moeti said. “The deep inequity that left Africa at the back of the queue for vaccines must not be repeated with life-saving treatments.”

In 2022, more testing is needed to fight the pandemic, said Harley Feldbaum of the Global Fund.

“We need to bring testing and treatment together in a much more rapid fashion,” said Feldbaum. “As long as we allow the pandemic to continue and to have inequitable access to tools, vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, new variants are likely to rise, more people are likely to die than are needed to and the health systems overall are more likely to be undermined.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Experts say the world needs to be vaccinated to end pandemic

Ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are fairly distributed across the world is the key to ending the public health emergency caused by the pandemic, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. “There is no way out of this pandemic right now without vaccines as the central strategic pillar. Being able...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Monetary Fund

Support for Africa’s Vaccine Production is Good for the World

عربي, Español, Français, Português, 日本語, Русский. Robust and reliable vaccine capacity in Africa is a global public good, deserving of global support. The start of a new year is often a time to reflect and reassess. As the pandemic stretches into its third year, apprehension over the health crisis and the associated economic uncertainties is proving hard to shake.
HEALTH
wibqam.com

Public health experts say vaccine equity a must to end pandemic

(Reuters) – Vaccine equity is the best way to get out of the current pandemic phase of the coronavirus epidemic, the world’s top public health experts said in a panel at Davos on Tuesday. Talking about the vaccination gap at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
Metro International

Africa calls for donated vaccines with shelf life of 3 to 6 months

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Africa’s top public health bodies on Thursday called for donated COVID-19 vaccines to come with a shelf life of three to six months so countries could plan their rollouts and avoid a situation where doses expire. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

COVID Is Proving More Lethal for Children in Africa

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children in sub-Saharan Africa have a far higher risk of death from COVID-19 than those in the United States and Europe, a new study shows. “Although our study looked at data from earlier in the pandemic, the situation hasn’t changed much for the children of Africa. If anything, it is expected to be worsening with the global emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant,” said lead study author Dr. Jean Nachega, an associate professor at the University of...
KIDS
The Independent

Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness.The advisory committee said research shows a fourth dose provides three to five times the level of protection against serious disease and double the protection against infection compared to three doses. The Health Ministry's director must approve the recommendation.Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections...
WORLD
BBC

Booster jab gives 90% Covid protection, study says

Booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer improved protection against hospitalisations due to Covid-19 variants, new studies show. Data released on Friday by the US Centres for Disease Control found that a third dose of either vaccine is more than 90% effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#African Nations#Ap
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid pandemic in ‘endgame’ in Europe, says WHO director

The Covid pandemic may be entering its “endgame” in Europe, a world health chief has said.Hans Kluge, the WHO Europe director, was optimistic the world will soon reach global immunity due to the vaccine rollout and infection of the virus.He added that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March, but warned cases may rise again towards the end of the year.He told AFP news agency: “It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind pandemic endgame.“There will be for some quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance and saved lives

By Randy Olson Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November […] The post Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance and saved lives appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Fauci says children under 5 could be authorised for Pfizer vaccine in weeks

Children under five years are likely to be given Covid-19 vaccines by next month, according to White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci.At a townhall interview on Wednesday with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families, the US’s top infectious diseases expert said vaccines for children from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could soon be rolled out.“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can’t guarantee that,” Dr Fauci was quoted as saying by CNBC.He added that younger children would likely need three doses, because...
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Booster Doses of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Effective In Preventing Omicron- and Delta-Related Hospitalisations: Study

Three doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, effectively protect against emergency department visits (ED) and hospitalisations associated with Omicron and Delta variants of the novel coronavirus, as per a new study. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found that boosters of mRNA COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vaccine used in much of the world no match for Omicron variant

Millions of people around the world have received two shots of Sinovac, a Chinese-manufactured inactive vaccine that is used in 48 countries to help reduce transmission rates of COVID-19. However, those vaccinations alone are of no help against the widely circulating Omicron variant, show a new study by researchers at...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy