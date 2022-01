New Year. New events. Brand new lineups and tons of artists ready to take over the world. As the first month of the year passes by, the numerous venues and event organizers are ready to put on a hell of a show in 2022. First up is one of the biggest clubs not only in London but in the entire world. Studio 338 is back and it has announced a series of massive events for this first period of the year. From January till February, Studio 338 is set to deliver some of the biggest events the industry has seen in years.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO