Asia

Thailand To Decriminalize Cannabis

By Stephen Jabaut
EDMTunes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhuket, Bangkok, Phi Phi Beach: all the pretty places that Westerners like to hit and spark a doobie. Well, things might be changing for the benefit of those who like a good banana pancake on the trail. The...

www.edmtunes.com

The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
MIDDLE EAST
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
FOX40

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
POLITICS
The Independent

HMS Montrose helps seize £15m of drugs in Gulf of Oman

The Royal Navy has helped to seize more than a tonne of illicit drugs worth almost £15 million in the Gulf of Oman The operation, involving warship HMS Montrose as part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), lasted almost 10 hours and resulted in the seizure of 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a Navy team, including Royal Marines, approached a small vessel on two rigid-hulled inflatable boats before securing and searching the vessel.Illicit substances were then brought back to HMS Montrose for analysis and destroyed.This is the largest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, largest in new year

China flew 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern that the island has answered by scrambling its own jets in response.The formation Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. Taiwan's air force scrambled its own jets and tracked the People's Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems, the defense ministry said. Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half, since Taiwan's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive, as thousands of city residents remain under lockdown to combat an outbreak. The financial services hub adheres to mainland China's strict "zero-Covid" policy under which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. More than 2,000 hamsters have been culled after some imported from the Netherlands by a local pet shop were found to be Covid-positive, raising fears of animal-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission from animals "remains low", the World Health Organization has said, but is a possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
TheConversationCanada

Lower drug prices are a priority for Canadians, but not for the federal government

Once again, the federal minister of health has postponed changes to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) regulations for another six months until July 1, 2022. The excuse is that bringing the amendments into force during the COVID-19 pandemic requires preparedness and consultation and the government needs to further engage stakeholders — the pharmaceutical industry and its allies. The process of changing the regulations started in June 2016 when the PMPRB released a public discussion paper. Changes were necessary because of the high cost of drugs in Canada: The PMPRB reported in 2019 that only the United States, Switzerland and...
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Fake News Spreading in Thailand

Fake news is often a factor contributing to social and political conflicts. A new report has been released that discusses how information disorder leads to authoritarianism and destabilizing democracy. The report also warns that if Thai citizens are not cautious, such misinformation will result in the political division between conservatives and liberals in the kingdom for years to come.
ASIA
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
power-technology.com

Ratchaburi Power Plants, Thailand

Construction is underway on a new 1,400MW combined cycle unit at Ratchaburi, southwest of Bangkok, Thailand. The project. The 3,200MW Ratchaburi plant has three 600MW combined-cycle and two 700MW conventional dual oil/gas fuel thermal generators. In 2006, Ratchaburi received an award for corporate governance from The Stock Exchange of Thailand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Grenada supports decriminalizing Marijuana for Medicinal use

The Grenada government is to table a paper in Parliament about the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The intention is for the paper to be tabled before the general election constitutionally due in 2023. That’s the word from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, who said the Agriculture Minister, with...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Indonesia, Singapore sign key defense, extradition treaties

Indonesia and Singapore on Tuesday signed a series of key defense and diplomatic agreements that appeared to mark a turning point in relations between the Southeast Asian neighbors.The agreement on defense cooperation — along with separate treaties on extradition and airspace rights — were signed in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “They have been on our bilateral agenda for several decades, we have worked together and discussed them many times before,” Lee said at a joint news conference with Widodo.The signing ceremony on the Indonesian resort island of...
CHINA

