ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

GlobeX Data Extends Sponsorship of The Epoch Times YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching Over 1.35 million Followers of Roman Balmakov, and Joshua Philipp

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cartoon Brew

Youtube Shuts Original Programming Division

Six years after entering the original content game, Youtube is retreating. The company will now finance programs only through its Black Voices and Kids Funds, chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced on Twitter. It will honor its commitment for already contracted shows in progress. Susanne Daniels, global head of originals,...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Data Theft#Internet Privacy#Data Loss#Swis#Gdt#Swiss#Globex Data#Spanish#Sekursend#Sekurreply Technology#Isp
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Flushing Bank To Offer Bitcoin Services Through NYDIG

Flushing Bank customers will soon be able to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin directly within their online banking accounts. The NY State-chartered bank will enable the functionality in Q1 through NYDIG and Q2 Holdings. Q2 provides digital banking solutions to Flushing Bank. Flushing Bank, a New York State-chartered commercial bank,...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users' privacy

The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed Monday in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them. “In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their...
INTERNET
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
The Independent

Google’s ‘constant surveillance’ of users is ‘nearly impossible for users to stop’, lawsuit alleges

The attorney’s general of three American states, as well as the District of Columbia, are suing Google for allegedly deceiving customers about the privacy of their data.The lawsuit alleges that Google made it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked.Google “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged.He also said the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.“In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says....
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy