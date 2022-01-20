ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed. At...

Footwear News

How to Buy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes. The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Miami Herald

Naomi Campbell Honors Virgil Abloh on the Louis Vuitton Runway

Paying tribute. On Thursday, January 20, Naomi Campbell celebrated the life of late friend Virgil Abloh by modeling the late artistic director’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. The show was held at the Carreau du Temple, attended by “close friends” like Campbell, Tyler the Creator...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Coveted Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s Will Be Auctioned to Raise Money for Scholarships

Last July, Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, launched the “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. The incentive—created to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry—provides Black students, African-American students or students of African descent with college scholarships and more. The designer was organizing a charity auction that supported the cause and it’s going ahead soon. Louis Vuitton announced it’s collaborating with Sotheby’s to auction 200 special-edition pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers by the designer from January 26 to February 8. Made of calf leather, the kicks were originally created for the brand’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WOKV

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

Sotheby’s to auction Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh. Bidding for the kicks start at just $2,000.

There can never be another Virgil Abloh, which is why everything he touched is valuable beyond measure. If you have been pining for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker after they were spotted at Virgil Abloh’s final LV runway show, then youre in for a surprise. The shoes are a prized possession for mashing up icons like Louis Vuitton, Nike, and the irreplaceable Virgil Abloh. Sotheby’s is auctioning 200 pairs of the highly-anticipated Nike X Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” shoes from January 26 to February 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Soundtracks Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show

Tyler, The Creator provided the music for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, which debuted on Thursday (Jan. 20) in Paris. The showing presented the final collection Virgil Abloh designed for the luxury brand before his unexpected death in November 2021 at the age of 41, which shocked fans and rocked the fashion industry. On Twitter, a fan asked the “WUSYANAME” rapper if he composed the soundtrack for the runway show to which Tyler, The Creator responded with a simple “bingo” confirming his involvement in the event. bingo https://t.co/iYBbsHHqOa — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 20, 2022 The Grammy Award-winning rapper also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton shows Virgil Abloh's last collection

This week, designers and brands including Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Uniforme have been displaying their autumn/winter menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, Louis Vuitton dedicated its tear-stained catwalk show to the late Virgil Abloh's last collection. Abloh, who was the artistic director for the French fashion house,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Philipp Plein Copies Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Keepall Bag

Philipp Plein loves the spotlight, and loves anything big, bold, and eye-catching, and for his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the designer spared no color. The collection was filled with plenty of new graphics, as the collection was titled "LIL MONSTERS," Plein introduced us to new fantasy characters named "LILBOO, LILDIABLO, LILGOZILLA, LILSHARK, and LILSKULL."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".  er/cb
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton FW22 Brought Virgil Abloh's Dreams to Life in an Archive-Honoring Tribute Show

Crowned Virgil Abloh as its Creative Director — taking over from Kim Jones — in March 2018, debuting his first collection for the luxury fashion house in Spring/Summer 2019. Season after season, Abloh shocked the fashion world with his reworking and reinterpretation of Louis Vuitton’s legacy, his ability to take the storied label into an inimitable high-end streetwear-meets-luxury realm of its own, and for how he continued to introduce collaborations — notably NIGO and the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 partnership. Now, almost two months after Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the visionary’s final men’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thedieline.com

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Lives On Through Release Of Limited-Edition Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1"

The chunky silhouette that makes up Nike’s Air Force One isn't new; in fact, the design was released back in 1982. That said, much to everyone's surprise, the iconic style has lasted beyond anyone's expectations. And while the original sneaker was neutral in color, iteration after iteration has been released to keep the sneaker refreshed and modern.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘He designed for a future where women were in charge’: Fashion world leads tributes to Thierry Mugler

Beyoncé and Diana Ross are among the celebrities who have led tributes to Manfred Thierry Mugler as the fashion world mourns the late designer.The 73-year-old’s death was announced in a post shared to his Instagram on Sunday 23 January.“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” a caption under an image of a black square said.Many celebrities paid have paid their condolences in the comments under the announcement on Mugler’s Instagram.“No no no no no,” model Bella Hadid wrote, adding a downcast emoji. Heidi Klum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

Louis Vuitton’s Loving Tribute to the Soaring Vision of Virgil Abloh

Commemorating a life, a talent and a seismic impact on 21st-century fashion and culture as a whole, the Autumn/Winter 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear collection was the last devised by the label’s late men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. He, of course, wasn’t able to see it fully realised – he passed away in November last year. His emotional Vuitton team took a collective bow, embracing the show’s models, as they completed this vision of his final collection, and first fully-fledged Paris show since various lockdowns commenced.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Inside Louis Vuitton's Immersive NYC Boutique Experience Designed by Virgil Abloh

To celebrate both the Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection as well as the life of Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary residency in SoHo beginning January 14. This immersive residency signals the release of Abloh’s Spring/Summer 22 vibrant and innovative collection inspired by the 1969 drum solo by The Winstons Amen Break. Since its original release, Amen Break has been adapted by a wide range of genres and it is now a familiar beat in popular pop, rock, and metal tracks. For Abloh, Amen Break represented “a metaphor for the myth of ownership in contemporary creativity,” speaking to the never-ending re-interpretation of fashion staples such as suits, tracksuits, and shirts. In addition to the ready-to-wear pieces made available at the residency, there will also be accessories. The millionaires sunglasses, soft trunks, and prized Louis Vuitton trainers (including the new Tatic Trainers) will all be present, as well as Abloh’s unique interpretations of brand classics leather pieces such as the Keepalls and Sac Plats. To top it off, skateboards, key chains, and jewelry will be on-hand as unique gifting items. These high-quality products have all been carefully constructed, a testament to the brand’s fine craftsmanship and attention to the smallest details.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

