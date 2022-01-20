ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

New York Times HR chief shares the 3 relationships everyone needs at work

By Roula Amire
prdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many, Jacqueline Welch changed jobs in 2021. Unlike many, she wouldn’t describe her move as merely a job change. “To be on the side of an institution that really is doing its best to uphold the public trust feels like...

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
prdaily.com

3 ways the pandemic has changed media relations forever

From lightning-fast media cycles with non-stop breaking news to smaller than ever newsrooms with shrinking resources, media relations—especially over the last two years during the ongoing pandemic—has never been more challenging. Even in the best of times, landing a big profile, securing a TV segment, or placing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
prdaily.com

For the future of the PR industry, ethics provides the clearest map

Everyone wants to know what’s next. When will the pandemic be over? What’s the next social media platform that will dominate the marketplace? When will everyone go back to the office?. There are no easy answers to these questions, but when it comes to the future of communications...
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Inside The New York Times’ crossword correction on coal

It is the Vatican of crossword puzzles, the apotheosis of wordsmithery and the arbiter of correctness in language and meaning. But yesterday, after a withering social-media assault, The New York Times published a correction to a crossword clue that, editors conceded, “may have implied incorrectly that coal is a viable source of clean energy.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nieman Lab

The New York Times debuts a fellowship for crossword constructors

The New York Times announced a new fellowship for crossword constructors on Monday aimed at increasing the number of puzzles created by underrepresented groups, including women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQ community. The New York Times Diverse Crossword Constructor Fellowship, which will be open to applications for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#New York Times Hr#The New York Times#Rock Tenn Company
HRmagazine.co.uk

How to create a culture that works for everyone

There is no doubt that employee experience makes a significant difference to the performance of any business. MIT’s Centre for Information Systems Research shows that companies with the best employee experience have customer satisfaction levels which are double that of their competitors. That leads to them also enjoying profits...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Knowridge Science Report

Do you identify as a workplace chameleon?

Back when international flights were commonplace, a UNSW Business School academic got chatting with a high-level lawyer from Detroit while on a work trip in the US. He wanted to know what the lawyer’s high-powered job was really like. In response, the lawyer – a perfectly nice person up...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

She didn't trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Apple's AirTags are getting some of a bad (brand) name. It's "a perfect tool for stalking," as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC. She's right, of course. That's the problem with technology, isn't it? For every potential good use, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

Longtime Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Strategic Communications Firm SRowe2000 Media

Former longtime Warner Bros communications executive Scott Rowe has begun his next chapter with the formal launch of SRowe2000 Media. His new firm will provide strategic communications, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution to global clients across all industries. Rowe, who last year exited Warner Bros. after 27 years as a senior-level communications and marketing executive, is currently working with clients from a variety of business sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development. The firm’s current client roster includes Premiere Digital, NATPE, and a soon-to-be announced technology start-up. Rowe most recently served as Senior...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy