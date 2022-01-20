ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Jack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it...

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
Jason Katims’ ‘As We See It’ Handles Neurodiverse Stories With Gentle Care: TV Review

With “ ,” creator Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) has clear objectives: to let people on the autism spectrum be at the centers of their own stories, and to tell those stories with the kind of care they’re otherwise rarely afforded on TV. Whereas a comedy like Josh Thomas’ “Everything’s Going to Be Okay” — which also gave people with autism the spotlight — largely focused on the intersection between the absurd and sublime, . It’s a lot to ask of a show to handle all the above with both sensitivity and a clear eye for narrative, but Katims and company continually find a way to thread this particularly tricky needle.
‘As We See It’ Offers a Fuller Spectrum of Autism Experiences

Autism experts like to say that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. The autism spectrum is so wide and broad that each case presents itself with snowflake-like uniqueness. You can find two people who are at roughly the same level of functioning with their autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, yet their personalities and ways of functioning will present so differently as to feel like they have wildly different diagnoses.
As We See It Review: Neurodivergent Cast and Crew Add Heart to Amazon's Autism Spectrum Dramedy

Jason Katims, the writer and executive producer of the new Amazon Prime Video dramedy. , has a lot of experience living with and writing about people with autism. His experiences raising his son Sawyer informed the character Max Braverman (Max Burkholder), a child diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, on Parenthood, his excellent NBC dramedy that ran from 2010 to 2015. Now, Sawyer is grown up, and Katims has drawn from his personal experiences once again for a new show about young adults on the autism spectrum — and it matches Parenthood for heart and warmth. As We See It is an authentic and respectful look at the lives of neurodiverse people and their loved ones that's life-affirming and tear-jerking.
As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment

There goes the neighborhood. That’s how haughty widow Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski), ensconced in her Fifth Avenue mausoleum of a mansion, regards the unwelcome arrival across the street of the nouveau riche Russells in their spectacular new palace. George (Morgan Spector) is a ruthless railroad magnate, and wife Bertha (The Leftovers’ crisp Carrie Coon) doesn’t even try to hide her desire to enter the highest ranks of elite society: “Why shouldn’t we be members? I’m tired of letting all those dull and stupid women dictate the way we live our lives.”
