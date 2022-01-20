Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.

