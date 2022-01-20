Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
