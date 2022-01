The Biden Administration is indicating that border wall construction in South Texas will soon be coming to an end. U.S. Attorneys sent that message as they appeared in court in McAllen Friday. One attorney for the government said that sections of the wall already under construction would be completed. But he also said there are no plans to start construction on land that is currently untouched. Property owners in Hidalgo and Starr counties are trying to get back land that was taken by the government for future wall construction. Attorneys indicated that the government is working on an agreement to return some of that land.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO