Is PlayStation Now about to disappear and be replaced with a new subscription service and a proper Xbox Game Pass competitor? Not only does it look like this is what's happening, but it looks like it may be happening very soon, and PlayStation Plus may join it as a casualty. Since last year, there have been reports and rumors claiming that PlayStation was working on a new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, that would most notably combine PS Now and PS Plus into a single subscription service. These reports still haven't been validated by any official news, however, a new development seems to signal that not only is this indeed happening, but that it's imminent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO