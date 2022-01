LOGAN SQUARE — Suraj Mahadeva’s family has new rituals they never wanted. Starting in February, the family will come together once a month for events and tributes to honor the 26-year-old, who was killed in what appears to be a random shooting in December. Each family member is getting a tattoo to pay homage to him. After that, poetry readings, art exhibits and drag shows — each on the 11th, the day Mahadeva was killed.

