New York mayor Eric Adams has reportedly chosen his own brother to be deputy police commissioner of the city’s police department (NYPD). The mayor reportedly appointed Bernard Adams, a former NYPD sergeant, to the role on Friday, according to the New York Post and Daily News. Although his responsibilities in the role remain to be confirmed, deputy police commissioners in New York City are thought to earn around $242,000 (£178,000) a year. A LinkedIn account for Mr Adams said he is currently an assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, and has been so since 2011. Some New...

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO