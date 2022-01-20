Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection

To celebrate both the Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection as well as the life of Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary residency in SoHo beginning January 14. This immersive residency signals the release of Abloh’s Spring/Summer 22 vibrant and innovative collection inspired by the 1969 drum solo by The Winstons Amen Break. Since its original release, Amen Break has been adapted by a wide range of genres and it is now a familiar beat in popular pop, rock, and metal tracks. For Abloh, Amen Break represented “a metaphor for the myth of ownership in contemporary creativity,” speaking to the never-ending re-interpretation of fashion staples such as suits, tracksuits, and shirts. In addition to the ready-to-wear pieces made available at the residency, there will also be accessories. The millionaires sunglasses, soft trunks, and prized Louis Vuitton trainers (including the new Tatic Trainers) will all be present, as well as Abloh’s unique interpretations of brand classics leather pieces such as the Keepalls and Sac Plats. To top it off, skateboards, key chains, and jewelry will be on-hand as unique gifting items. These high-quality products have all been carefully constructed, a testament to the brand’s fine craftsmanship and attention to the smallest details.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO