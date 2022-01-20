ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Abloh with his final collection

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed. At...

wtvbam.com

luxurylaunches.com

Sotheby’s to auction Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh. Bidding for the kicks start at just $2,000.

There can never be another Virgil Abloh, which is why everything he touched is valuable beyond measure. If you have been pining for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker after they were spotted at Virgil Abloh’s final LV runway show, then youre in for a surprise. The shoes are a prized possession for mashing up icons like Louis Vuitton, Nike, and the irreplaceable Virgil Abloh. Sotheby’s is auctioning 200 pairs of the highly-anticipated Nike X Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” shoes from January 26 to February 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

How to Buy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes. The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Coveted Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s Will Be Auctioned to Raise Money for Scholarships

Last July, Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, launched the “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. The incentive—created to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry—provides Black students, African-American students or students of African descent with college scholarships and more. The designer was organizing a charity auction that supported the cause and it’s going ahead soon. Louis Vuitton announced it’s collaborating with Sotheby’s to auction 200 special-edition pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers by the designer from January 26 to February 8. Made of calf leather, the kicks were originally created for the brand’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WOKV

Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American creative director who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton shows Virgil Abloh's last collection

This week, designers and brands including Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Uniforme have been displaying their autumn/winter menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, Louis Vuitton dedicated its tear-stained catwalk show to the late Virgil Abloh's last collection. Abloh, who was the artistic director for the French fashion house,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Philipp Plein Copies Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Keepall Bag

Philipp Plein loves the spotlight, and loves anything big, bold, and eye-catching, and for his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the designer spared no color. The collection was filled with plenty of new graphics, as the collection was titled "LIL MONSTERS," Plein introduced us to new fantasy characters named "LILBOO, LILDIABLO, LILGOZILLA, LILSHARK, and LILSKULL."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".  er/cb
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘He designed for a future where women were in charge’: Fashion world leads tributes to Thierry Mugler

Beyoncé and Diana Ross are among the celebrities who have led tributes to Manfred Thierry Mugler as the fashion world mourns the late designer.The 73-year-old’s death was announced in a post shared to his Instagram on Sunday 23 January.“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” a caption under an image of a black square said.Many celebrities paid have paid their condolences in the comments under the announcement on Mugler’s Instagram.“No no no no no,” model Bella Hadid wrote, adding a downcast emoji. Heidi Klum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Remembering Virgil Abloh’s Best Moments at Louis Vuitton

Though Virgil Abloh held his role as artistic director of menswear at. for almost four years, it often felt as though he was only just getting started. His was a total reimagining of the brand, which transformed every aspect of its visual identity – from its stores, to its ad campaigns, to its casting, and even the celebrities who became affiliated with it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Telegraph

Louis Vuitton’s touching tribute to Virgil Abloh looked to the heavens

Kaleidoscopes - nestled on seats - greeted guests at Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris, a fitting analogy for the way in which the house’s designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month after a secret battle with cancer aged just 41, approached design. He was known for taking the traditional tropes of the house and turning them and distorting them into something new, unexpected and colourful, during his tenure from 2018 to this January.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton FW22 Brought Virgil Abloh's Dreams to Life in an Archive-Honoring Tribute Show

Crowned Virgil Abloh as its Creative Director — taking over from Kim Jones — in March 2018, debuting his first collection for the luxury fashion house in Spring/Summer 2019. Season after season, Abloh shocked the fashion world with his reworking and reinterpretation of Louis Vuitton’s legacy, his ability to take the storied label into an inimitable high-end streetwear-meets-luxury realm of its own, and for how he continued to introduce collaborations — notably NIGO and the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 partnership. Now, almost two months after Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the visionary’s final men’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thedieline.com

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Lives On Through Release Of Limited-Edition Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1"

The chunky silhouette that makes up Nike’s Air Force One isn't new; in fact, the design was released back in 1982. That said, much to everyone's surprise, the iconic style has lasted beyond anyone's expectations. And while the original sneaker was neutral in color, iteration after iteration has been released to keep the sneaker refreshed and modern.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crfashionbook.com

Inside Louis Vuitton's Immersive NYC Boutique Experience Designed by Virgil Abloh

To celebrate both the Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection as well as the life of Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary residency in SoHo beginning January 14. This immersive residency signals the release of Abloh’s Spring/Summer 22 vibrant and innovative collection inspired by the 1969 drum solo by The Winstons Amen Break. Since its original release, Amen Break has been adapted by a wide range of genres and it is now a familiar beat in popular pop, rock, and metal tracks. For Abloh, Amen Break represented “a metaphor for the myth of ownership in contemporary creativity,” speaking to the never-ending re-interpretation of fashion staples such as suits, tracksuits, and shirts. In addition to the ready-to-wear pieces made available at the residency, there will also be accessories. The millionaires sunglasses, soft trunks, and prized Louis Vuitton trainers (including the new Tatic Trainers) will all be present, as well as Abloh’s unique interpretations of brand classics leather pieces such as the Keepalls and Sac Plats. To top it off, skateboards, key chains, and jewelry will be on-hand as unique gifting items. These high-quality products have all been carefully constructed, a testament to the brand’s fine craftsmanship and attention to the smallest details.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

