ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

EU Parliament agrees on proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

EU to leave diplomats’ families in Ukraine for now, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union does not plan to withdraw diplomats’ families from Ukraine at the moment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after Washington announced such a move, pointing out a military attack by Russia could come at any time. The U.S. State...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
AFP

US, EU coordinate Russia response as Ukraine tensions rise

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and European ministers were preparing Monday what they vowed would be a tough response to any Russian incursion into Ukraine, as Kyiv complained that Washington's decision to withdraw diplomatic families was "premature". Tensions are soaring over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops at its neighbour's borders, and Britain followed the US and sent home some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Kyiv. Moscow insists it has no intention of invading. The US is trying to marshal its allies to prepare an unprecedented package of sanctions for Moscow if its sends in its forces -- and European Union members insist they could hit the Kremlin with "massive consequences" in days if needed. But there remain divisions over the extent of any punishment for Moscow and how imminent the threat of military action could be.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine on Monday, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia’s neighbor or send his troops across the border.“All members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity about the situation in Ukraine, with the strong coordination with the U.S.,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.Asked whether the EU would follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave, Borrell said: “We...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Parliament#Reuters#The European Parliament#The European Commission#Dutch#Big Tech
The Independent

EU nations urge stronger borders to ease migration pressure

Interior ministers from European Union nations experiencing pressure from unauthorized migration asked Friday for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders.Ministers from countries that included Greece Poland Italy Austria and France, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, participated in a border security security conference in Lithuania's capital along with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. They said that reinforcing the EU's borders and cracking down on people smugglers would protect EU citizens and the lives of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa who undertake hazardous journeys to reach Europe....
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

German government distances itself from navy chief’s comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers making ‘misleading’ claims about Brexit blow to music tours, Lords inquiry warns

Ministers are making “misleading” claims about the costs and red tape facing performers trying to tour the EU after Brexit, a parliamentary inquiry says.Liz Truss is urged to carry out an “urgent review” of repeated assertions that problems have been eased – as a committee of peers backs protests made by musicians, led by Elton John.Their report rejects the departed David Frost’s attempt to wash his hands of the controversy – by arguing the culture department has responsibility – insisting the foreign secretary must take charge.And it raises the alarm over the plight of young musicians, denied the chance to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Lead EU lawmaker wants airlines to pay for their CO2 emissions sooner

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Airlines should pay for all of their CO2 emissions in Europe from 2026, a year earlier than initially planned by the EU, according to an early draft of the European Parliament’s position on the policy. The European Union is overhauling its climate policies to achieve...
INDUSTRY
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: How sweeping EU rules would curb tech companies

LONDON (AP) — Online companies would have to ramp up efforts to keep harmful content off their platforms and take other steps to protect users under rules that European Union lawmakers are set to vote on Thursday. The 27-nation bloc has gained a reputation as a trendsetter in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Germany says Russia will pay price if it moves on Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister said on Monday she hoped tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack its neighbour. Minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking in Kyiv on a tour that next takes her...
POLITICS
BBC

Metsola: EU parliament elects youngest ever president

Roberta Metsola has been elected as the youngest ever president of the European Parliament and the first woman in the role for 20 years. Ms Metsola, 43, has a record of being anti-abortion, but has billed herself as pro-LGBT rights. The Maltese national takes over the role from David Sassoli,...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Liberals in EU parliament seek inquiry into abuse of spyware

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — European Parliament lawmakers called Wednesday for a committee to investigate rights abuses by European Union governments using powerful spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group. Meanwhile, the Polish Senate formally approved the formation of a committee to investigate evidence that three critics of the...
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

EU Parliament President Sassoli has died – spokesperson

(Reuters) – European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet https://bit.ly/330BN7t on Tuesday. Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added. Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to...
EUROPE
Reuters

EU parliament head seriously ill in hospital

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office said on Monday. Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was also treated in a French hospital for pneumonia in September, it...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

European parliament found to have broken EU rules on data transfers and cookie consents

The decision sounds a loud warning to sites and services in the region about the need for due diligence of personal data flows and transfers — including proper scrutiny of any third-party providers, plug-ins or other bits of embedded code — to avoid the risk of costly legal sanction. Although the parliament has avoided a financial penalty this time.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy