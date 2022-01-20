Emerging TE C.J. Jacobsen on NC State: 'It's a huge offer'

North Carolina's in-state trip to Wake Forest Saturday wasn't a kind one to the Tar Heels. UNC found itself down 10 at the half on the road against the Demon Deacons, and that deficit would reach double digits in the second half as the Tar Heels ultimately suffered a 98-76 loss.
Although NC State's season just ended last month, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2022 season. The first step for the Wolfpack will be spring practice, which is less than six weeks away. State's tentatively set to start spring ball on Wednesday, March 9. Today, we begin with the quarterback position.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into Saturday's matchup between NC State and Virginia, a lot of the talk around the game was focused on how the Wolfpack would slow down Jayden Gardner. After missing on the ECU transfer in the offseason, Gardner got off to a hot start inside PNC Arena with eight points in the first eight minutes on 4-of-5 shooting as UVA built a 15-9 lead over the Pack.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU tight end and ex-Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick joined Herm Edwards’ staff with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Billick was hired as offensive analyst and adviser for ASU on Monday, January 24. The former head coach last coached in the NFL...
Florida State has put the 2021 season behind them and is working hard to prepare for the 2022 season. The Seminoles are in their second week of offseason conditioning drills known as Tour Of Duty. Take a look at this video showing the team grinding it out in preparation for...
Following two 20+ point losses in a row, North Carolina secured a critical 78-68 victory over Virginia Tech on Monday night. Sophomore Caleb Love tied a season-high for the fifth time with 22 points on 5-of-14 shooting (3-8 3FG, 9-11 FT). He was joined in double figures by his four fellow starters for the first time this season.
Auburn Undercover presents The 3-Pointer, where every week we'll look back at the developments for Auburn in its previous pair of games, the team's player of the week, and what's next on the docket. And what a historic week it was for Bruce Pearl’s program. The team achieved its first...
Florida State offered a pair of junior teammates at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - running back Montravius Lloyd and edge Isaiah Nixon. Lloyd, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, also has an offer from West Virginia. Nixon is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge who has nine offers - Appalachian State, FIU, Michigan State,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 15 points as Virginia secured a win over Louisville with the 64-52 victory Monday night. Reece Beekman amassed 11 assists on the night on the way to the win. Virginia head coach Tony Bennett spoke to the media after the win. On the team’s offensive...
OXFORD, Miss. – (wire reports) The Rebels could not miss in the second half, as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team lit the net on fire in the latter 20 minutes en route to a 70-54 victory over Florida at SJB Pavilion on Monday night to open up a three-game homestand over the next five days.
For the most part, Minnesota's 2022 recruiting class is wrapped up. As we start the new recruiting cycle at GopherIllustrated with the class of 2023, it's time to get to know the most recent signees a little bit better. Today, we continue with defensive back enrollee Tariq Watson, who discusses...
Alabama picked up its third standout transfer of the portal season when Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton finalized his plans to join the Crimson Tide. Join BOL publisher Tim Watts and senior analyst Travis Reier as they discuss the addition of Burton and how his arrival might impact the rotation for 2022.
