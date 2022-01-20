ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase and Instacart to launch co-branded credit card

finextra.com
 3 days ago

Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced an expansion of their existing partnership to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart’s first credit card. As a part of this partnership, Mastercard will become the...

www.finextra.com

CreditCards.com

Divvy Business Credit Card review

$1,147 (based on estimated average rewards rate and $48,000 annual spend) The Divvy Business Card is unique in more ways than one, making it an interesting card in the business card landscape. One unique aspect of the card that may appeal to credit users is the fact it gives you more points when you pay your bill off more often than the usual once per month, in turn rewarding responsible and proactive credit usage.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Citi credit cards for 2022

Citi is an advertising partner. While Citi's portfolio of credit cards is smaller than that of other major financial institutions, it punches above its weight in terms of cardholder benefits and security. For instance, Citi -- also known as Citibank -- offers virtual credit cards right from your account, which is rare, and many of its credit cards offer purchase protection. Citi's banking division is closely tied to its credit card accounts, and cardholders with good credit sometimes receive low-APR loan offers directly through their credit account without a credit check.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
finextra.com

Plaid buys ID verification firm Cognito

Open banking giant Plaid has acquired identity verification and compliance platform Cognito in a deal reported to be worth around $250 million. Cognito's technology is used by hundreds of digital finance firms - including Plaid customers such as Affirm, Brex, Current, Republic and Wyre - to quickly, simply and safely verify users while ensuring KYC and AML compliance.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Moneycorp extends payments coverage to 'hard to reach' destinations

Moneycorp Americas, a leading provider of global payments and FX risk management solutions, has expanded its in-country payment capabilities by offering access to alternative payment rails in APAC, LatAm, and Africa. This fortified infrastructure will extend into hard-to-reach jurisdictions where the full value of payments can be received within an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

What Is the Grace Period on a Credit Card?

The best way to maximize your credit card usage is to take advantage of its convenience, but avoid paying interest on your purchases. To do that, you must understand how a credit card grace period works. What Is the Grace Period on a Credit Card?. The grace period on a...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

Temenos adds buy now, pay later service to core banking suite

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the launch of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. This offering will open up new revenue opportunities for banks and fintechs, help them reach new markets and cement their relationships with both consumers and merchants through alternative credit products. Temenos BNPL, combined with...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in Food Commerce: Instacart Announces Credit Card Launch; 7-Eleven Unveils Subscription Program

Today in food commerce, Instacart is partnering with Chase and Mastercard, and 7-Eleven is getting into subscription commerce. Plus, Aldi is opening its first cashier-less checkout supermarket in London. Credit card issuer Chase and online grocery platform Instacart announced Wednesday (Jan. 19) an expansion of their partnership with Instacart’s first...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Voyager Guru

Know this before getting the Hyatt Chase Credit card

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) I am a credit card fanatic and am always looking for the next best card to spend my precious dollars on, particularly when it comes to travel expenses. For most of my life, I have not been loyal to a particular hotel brand or airline because I’m generally looking for the best experience at the best price. However, a couple years ago, I signed up for the Chase Hyatt Credit Card to get two free nights at a Hyatt at Lake Tahoe. After doing some math, the fee was more than paid off with my nightly rate of $450 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe (category 5). Since I got that credit card, its value has only increased for me and it’s still the most-reached-for card in my wallet.
CreditCards.com

Credit card trends to watch for in 2022

This year you may see more sustainable credit cards, new travel cards and expanded buy now, pay later programs. And credit card debt may be on the rise. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
SAN MATEO, CA
bizjournals

Kroger rolls out Instacart’s newly launched ready-made meals

Kroger Co. today rolled out a new line of ready-made meals being launched by online grocery platform Instacart. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, is among several retailers nationally offering Instacart’s Ready Meals that can be delivered to customers in as little as 30 minutes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
smallbiztrends.com

How to Apply for a Business Credit Card

If you’re a business owner, you can apply for a card specific for business use. You can be approved for a card even if you’re a sole proprietor. What if you don’t have an Employee Identification Number (EIN)? That’s okay. In lieu of an EIN, you can use your social security number on the application.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Instacart launches prepared meal delivery service

US-based grocery delivery and pick-up service company Instacart has launched its prepared foods from supermarkets new feature, creating new competition for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and others. The new service aims to attract more customers towards the platform by becoming a competitor in the market of meal-delivery. Clients can choose from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
smallbiztrends.com

My GM Rewards Credit Card and Loyalty Program Launches

General Motors is launching a new My GM Rewards Card in collaboration with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The company also announced a new My GM Rewards program for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac customers to go along with the card. My GM Rewards Credit Card. My GM Rewards...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Prosper Marketplace Launches Credit Card to Help People Manage Finances

Digital lending platform Prosper Marketplace is launching the Prosper Card to help people get a handle on their finances no matter where they fall on the credit scale. The credit card offers affordable rates, no annual fee for the first year with autopay, no-fee ATM cash advances, no security deposit, and other perks, the company said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 12).
CREDITS & LOANS
Harry

The best premium credit card on the market

If you've been thinking about getting a new credit card recently, now might be a great time to add a premium credit card to your collection. Sure, you get lots of use out of your everyday cash back cards with no annual fee, but if you spend a little on an annual fee, you get a LOT of return. Of course, $695 isn't necessarily a "little" annual fee - but with over $1400 in annual statement credits alone, The Platinum Card by American Express might just be worth it.
KTEN.com

Credit Card Use and Sentiment in the US

Originally Posted On: https://lanterncredit.com/credit-cards/credit-card-spending-in-us Modern-day credit cards have been around for about 70 years, distilling the convenience — and risk — of a “buy now, pay later” model into a seconds-long transaction via a card that fits in your pocket. Now, credit cards may just be a part of everyday life, but how do we actually feel about using them? How do we tend to use them? And what can we learn? To find the answers to all of these questions and more, we conducted a credit card survey of 603 people to better understand credit card use and sentiment in the U.S. Some of their answers may surprise you. We’ll start with some essential takeaways, then dive into gender and generational differences. Note: All percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number.
CREDITS & LOANS

