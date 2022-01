If you have not heard the phrases “gig economy” or “gig worker,” you probably soon will. Essentially, a gig worker is an independent contractor, performing a specialized service to multiple clients and is not normally considered an employee of any one company. While the concept is not new, it is growing fast. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017, nearly 34% of US workers were gig workers. They expect that number to increase to 52% by 2023. Today, the gig economy contributes more than a trillion dollars each year to the U.S. economy.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO