The Swiss conglomerate MCH Group, Art Basel’s parent company, has reinvested in Arts Events Singapore, the organizer of the forthcoming ART SG fair. Through the deal, MCH Group now owns a 15-percent minority stake in Arts Event Singapore. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a statement, MCH Group CEO Beat Zwahlen said, “We are convinced of the successful launch of the new art fair in January 2023 and are delighted that we are in a position to be able to support it. Our participation in ART SG will contribute equally to strengthening the art market and our...

BUSINESS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO