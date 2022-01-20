ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Announces New Funding To Help Philadelphia, Other Communities Hard-Hit By Gun Violence Epidemic

By Alecia Reid
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wu5uY_0dqyVCI500

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to battle a plague of gun violence. So far in Philadelphia this year, there have been 33 homicides. That’s on top of last year’s record-breaking year. The city will be getting more money from the state to try and stop the violence.

Violent crime is on the rise in Philadelphia, and the hope is that new funding will help make a difference.

The city has seen nearly three dozen homicides and well over 100 shooting incidents in less than a month. To help combat crime, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced an additional $15 million that will be added to the $30 million approved by the state last year.

“These are community organizations that know what’s going on the ground that can make a difference in their communities,” Wolf said. “We need to give them the resources they need to spark changes.”

Achievability is working with at-risk youth ages 16 to 24 years old.

“We have 10 businesses on the 60th Street corridor that’s going to host them,” Jamilla Harris Morrison with Achievability said. “They’re going to be working in design shops, supermarkets, day care, hair dressers, salons, learning all kinds of skills.”

Michelle Nelson welcomes any help after her son Sadiq was shot while leaving a PAL center last April.

“Sadiq speaks about him not being able to play ball ever again,” Nelson said. “We remind Sadiq that there are other hobbies that you can do besides play ball.”

Keep in mind, not all of the new funding will be coming to Philadelphia. It will be split with other hard-hit communities throughout the commonwealth.

Philadelphia officials know where they want some of that funding to go.

“Making sure that there are enough school nurses for post-traumatic stress the children have, schools can make choices to that when they have money,” state Sen. Sharif Street said.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency will vote on Jan. 26 to determine how the new funding will be allocated.

Wolf says additional funding for crime prevention will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 6

Darryl0304
2d ago

How about you keep criminals in jail where they belong? How is Krasner not being investigated? Philly is a death trap and he doesn't prosecute any of them.... Record murders last year and they keep blaming guns smh. So much for person responsibility. There is none in Philly.

Reply
5
 

CBS Philly

Teenage Boy Shot 7 Times In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot seven times on Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on 800 June Street. Police say the teenager was shot in the lower part of his body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lashawn McNeil Of Allentown Opened Fire On Police In Harlem, Killing Officer Jason Rivera: NYPD

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CBS New York) — A Lehigh Valley man is behind a deadly ambush of two officers in Harlem, leaving 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera dead, according to the New York City Police Department. Lashawn McNeil, 47, of Allentown is currently in the hospital after authorities say he opened fire on the fallen officer and his partner. According to CBS New York, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. after Rivera, his partner Wilbert Mora, and a third officer arrived at an apartment on West 135th Street. A woman called 911 saying she was in a dispute with her son. The third officer stayed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Introduce Legislation To Encourage Landlords To Add Fire Escape Ropes Following Deadly Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders are trying to prevent another tragedy like the deadly row home fire in Fairmount that left 12 people dead. They’ve introduced a bill that could be a lifeline for property owners and their renters. Just two weeks and a day have passed since that early morning fire in Fairmount claimed the lives of three mothers and their nine children. They were all laid to rest on Monday. On Thursday, we were reminded of the fire’s other victims. They were lucky and blessed enough to escape with the greatest gift of all, their lives. But in the process, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Veteran Marching To Gov. Wolf’s Home To Urge Action On Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Marine veteran Jamal Johnson began his 90-mile walk to Gov. Tom Wolf’s house in York County on Tuesday. Johnson is hoping to get the governor to take action and help the city solve the violence crisis. He says government leadership continues to fail the city, and they are offering little in combatting the violence. “I’m going to do what it takes to be noticed and have it understood we’re tired of people dying on the streets of Philadelphia with the minimum amount of support we’re getting from the Kenney administration,” Johnson said. Johnson estimates it will take him 14 days to reach Gov. Wolf’s house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Governor Tom Wolf To Highlight Pennsylvania’s Fiscal Strength And Bright Future

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will speak Thursday morning on his administration’s effort to improve the state’s economy and fiscal standing. The governor said the Wolf Administration has “laid the groundwork” for the state’s future. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will speak on his administration’s economic efforts. When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m, according to police. A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Fatal Hit-And-Runs: ‘It Can Get Pretty Chaotic Around Here’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women are dead after two separate hit-and-run crashes that happened within a few hours of each other in Philadelphia on Friday night. Now, Philadelphia Police need the public’s help finding the drivers responsible. Police have not released the names of the two victims, but are hoping someone may have seen something that leads them to the drivers who hit these women and never stopped.  “It can get pretty chaotic around here,” one man said  One of the hit-and-runs happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. The driver of a Chevy Impala crossed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Formerly Conjoined Twins Recovering After Being Separated At Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Formerly conjoined twins are recovering after being separated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP has done more surgeries to separate conjoined twins than any other hospital in the country. They’re complicated, difficult operations that take months of planning. It was a special delivery at CHOP where Addy and Lilly Altobello were born on November 18, 2020. Maggie and Dom didn’t even know they were having twins until their first ultrasound. “I thought, what is that? Is there two of them?” mom Maggie said. Another surprise, the twins were conjoined. “That’s OK, we’ll just separate them,” Maggie said. That meant heading to CHOP, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bobby Henon’s Tenure On Philadelphia City Council Ends In Disappointing Fashion: ‘He Took Care Of His People’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A part of Northeast Philadelphia is without a district councilmember. Bobby Henon resigned from office Thursday after he was convicted in November in a bribery and corruption scandal alongside union boss John Dougherty. Henon served Philadelphia’s 6th District for a decade. His City Hall office is now closed but his district office in Tacony will remain open, despite his absence. On Thursday, many people stopped by and told Eyewitness News they are disappointed Henon’s tenure ended with a resignation following a federal conviction.  “They have to go after everybody else, not just him,” one woman said.  This woman stopped by Henon’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hacker Stole Jefferson Health Patients’ Billing Information In November Data Breach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jefferson Health is notifying some patients about a recent data breach. The health system says a hacker accessed an online health insurance portal used for billing back in November to try to steal money. The hacker stole patient billing information, including names and birthdays. But other personal information, including social security numbers, was not stolen. Jefferson Health says it is sending letters to all affected patients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family, Friends Gather To Remember Lisa Jennings At Foster Memorial Baptist Church

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial service was held for a woman found stabbed to death at a Bucks County park on Friday. Eyewitness News was outside Foster Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia as mourners bid farewell to Lisa Jennings. The 50-year-old was found dead Saturday at Neshaminy State Park. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
