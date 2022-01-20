Pennsylvania Announces New Funding To Help Philadelphia, Other Communities Hard-Hit By Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to battle a plague of gun violence. So far in Philadelphia this year, there have been 33 homicides. That’s on top of last year’s record-breaking year. The city will be getting more money from the state to try and stop the violence.

Violent crime is on the rise in Philadelphia, and the hope is that new funding will help make a difference.

The city has seen nearly three dozen homicides and well over 100 shooting incidents in less than a month. To help combat crime, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced an additional $15 million that will be added to the $30 million approved by the state last year.

“These are community organizations that know what’s going on the ground that can make a difference in their communities,” Wolf said. “We need to give them the resources they need to spark changes.”

Achievability is working with at-risk youth ages 16 to 24 years old.

“We have 10 businesses on the 60th Street corridor that’s going to host them,” Jamilla Harris Morrison with Achievability said. “They’re going to be working in design shops, supermarkets, day care, hair dressers, salons, learning all kinds of skills.”

Michelle Nelson welcomes any help after her son Sadiq was shot while leaving a PAL center last April.

“Sadiq speaks about him not being able to play ball ever again,” Nelson said. “We remind Sadiq that there are other hobbies that you can do besides play ball.”

Keep in mind, not all of the new funding will be coming to Philadelphia. It will be split with other hard-hit communities throughout the commonwealth.

Philadelphia officials know where they want some of that funding to go.

“Making sure that there are enough school nurses for post-traumatic stress the children have, schools can make choices to that when they have money,” state Sen. Sharif Street said.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency will vote on Jan. 26 to determine how the new funding will be allocated.

Wolf says additional funding for crime prevention will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .