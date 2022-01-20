ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers simulate behavior of living 'minimal cell' in three dimensions

By Diana Yates
illinois.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scientists report that they have built a living “minimal cell” with a genome stripped down to its barest essentials – and a computer model of the cell that mirrors its behavior. By refining and testing their model, the scientists say they are developing a system that can predict...

news.illinois.edu

Newswise

Researchers simulate SARS-COV-2 transmission and infection on airline flights

Newswise — A study published in Indoor Air simulated the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on a flight from London to Hanoi and on another flight from Singapore to Hangzhou. When simulating the dispersion of droplets of different sizes generated by coughing, talking, and breathing activities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nanowerk.com

Researchers developed materials for extremely high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) A group of chemists from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Lithuania synthesised materials that were used for constructing a record-breaking perovskite solar module, with an efficiency of 21.4 per cent. This was achieved through the passivation of the active solar cell layer, which increases the efficiency of the cell and significantly improves its stability.
SCIENCE
opb.org

Research shows hemp compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells

Researchers at Oregon State University have identified chemical compounds found in hemp that appear to prevent the coronavirus from entering human cells. Richard van Breemen is a professor of medicinal chemistry at OSU and a faculty member at the university’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. He says these hemp compounds have the potential to prevent as well as treat COVID-19 infections. We hear details of the discovery from van Breemen.
SCIENCE
Tulsa World

Hemp may hold key to blocking COVID from entering human cells, researcher says

The nonintoxicating chemical compounds found in cannabis have potential for protection against COVID-19, with new research indicating that those compounds have the ability to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells. According to a study published this week in the Journal of Natural Products, Richard Van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon...
SCIENCE
Herald and News

Hemp compounds could prevent COVID-19 from infecting cells, Oregon research finds

Hemp compounds could be a new line of defense against COVID-19, according to research out this week from Oregon State University. “Our work establishes the principle that small molecules binding to the spike protein of a coronavirus can help prevent it from infecting cells,” Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the Linus Pauling Institute and College of Pharmacy at Oregon State University, said Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
Northwestern University

Researchers pinpoint how Zika virus evades cell’s antiviral response

The world knows SARS-CoV-2 intimately now, but there are more than 200 virus species capable of infecting humans and causing disease. And they all want to do the same thing: invade the host cells, hijack each cell’s machinery and reproduce. The human immune response system has numerous levels of robust defense, but many invading pathogens — as we are seeing now with the omicron variant — have a way to break through.
CANCER
fsunews.com

Researchers find key hormone influences social behavior

A Florida State University research team has found evidence that oxytocin receptors outside of the brain can be manipulated in animals to change embedded behaviors without having to target the brain. Oxytocin has a known role in regulating and influencing social behavior. It is a neuroactive hormone that regulates social...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro modulation of Schwann cell behavior by VEGF and PDGF in an inflammatory environment

Peripheral glial cell transplantation with Schwann cells (SCs) is a promising approach for treating spinal cord injury (SCI). However, improvements are needed and one avenue to enhance regenerative functional outcomes is to combine growth factors with cell transplantation. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) are neuroprotective, and a combination of these factors has improved outcomes in rat SCI models. Thus, transplantation of SCs combined with VEGF and PDGF may further improve regenerative outcomes. First, however, we must understand how the two factors modulate SCs. In this in vitro study, we show that an inflammatory environment decreased the rate of SC-mediated phagocytosis of myelin debris but the addition of VEGF and PDGF (alone and combined) improved phagocytosis. Cytokine expression by SCs in the inflammatory environment revealed that addition of PDGF led to significantly lower level of pro-inflammatory cytokine, TNF-Î±, but IL-6 and anti-inflammatory cytokines (TGF-Î² and IL-10), remained unaltered. Further, PDGF was able to decrease the expression of myelination associated gene Oct6 in the presence of inflammatory environment. Overall, these results suggest that the use of VEGF and/or PDGF combined with SC transplantation may be beneficial in SCI therapy.
SCIENCE
illinois.edu

New Seizure-monitoring Baseball Cap Innovated by Carle Illinois Students

A new seizure-monitoring baseball cap could help doctors diagnose patients with epilepsy more quickly and comprehensively. The innovation is called Epicap. It uses a small video camera built into the visor of the cap, to allow doctors to begin monitoring patients when seizures are suspected, rather than wait until they occur and are discovered in a traditional inpatient setting.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Nature.com

Viscoelastic parameterization of human skin cells characterize material behavior at multiple timescales

Countless biophysical studies have sought distinct markers in the cellular mechanical response that could be linked to morphogenesis, homeostasis, and disease. Here, an iterative-fitting methodology visualizes the time-dependent viscoelastic behavior of human skin cells under physiologically relevant conditions. Past investigations often involved parameterizing elastic relationships and assuming purely Hertzian contact mechanics, which fails to properly account for the rich temporal information available. We demonstrate the performance superiority of the proposed iterative viscoelastic characterization method over standard open-search approaches. Our viscoelastic measurements revealed that 2D adherent metastatic melanoma cells exhibit reduced elasticity compared to their normal counterparts-melanocytes and fibroblasts, and are significantly less viscous than fibroblasts over timescales spanning three orders of magnitude. The measured loss angle indicates clear differential viscoelastic responses across multiple timescales between the measured cells. This method provides insight into the complex viscoelastic behavior of metastatic melanoma cells relevant to better understanding cancer metastasis and aggression.
SCIENCE
WHAS11

UofL researchers find a way to regenerate heart cells

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville researchers have developed a gene therapy designed to regenerate heart cells. The goal is to restore heart function after a heart attack. Assistant professor of Cardiology Tamer M.A. Mohamed and other colleagues at the UofL Institute of Molecular Cardiology have finished the preclinical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Researchers Discover How Cells Choose Their Fates

It may seem hard to believe, but each one of us began as a single cell that proliferated into the trillions of cells that make up our bodies. Though each of our cells has the exact same genetic information, each also performs a specialized function: neurons govern our thoughts and behaviors, for example, while immune cells learn to recognize and fight off disease, skin cells protect us from the outside world, muscle cells enable movement, and so on.
SCIENCE
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
Salon

Where are memories stored in the brain? Research suggests they may be in connections between cells

This article was originally published on The Conversation. All memory storage devices, from your brain to the RAM in your computer, store information by changing their physical qualities. Over 130 years ago, pioneering neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal first suggested that the brain stores information by rearranging the connections, or synapses, between neurons.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE

