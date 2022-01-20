Solid State Lighting Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Top Companies Revenue 2027

Kanban is known for its popular framework which is used to implement agile software development. It requires a real-time communication of capacity and the full transparency of work. Work items are been represented visually on a kanban board, allowing the team members to see the state of every piece of work at any of the time. Kanban software is basically designed to provide the better visualization of work and more flexibility for the improvement in the ongoing process for particular industries as compared to the more traditional project management and the work tracking software. An effective Kanban board software system improves the team collaboration and communication and also automatically generates metrics and reports which provide insight into the progress, pace, and predictability of a work process.

