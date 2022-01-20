Smart Energy Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Floss picks Market by Product Type, Shape, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global floss picks market size was at $575.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $829.7 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $254.1 million from 2018 to 2026. Dental and oral care has been one of the prominent concerns among the consumers in the recent past. Flossing is one of the major practices followed in dental and oral care, as it removes plaque between teeth, a prominent site for periodontal diseases.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO