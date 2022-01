The US’s largest and most expensive private residence is going on sale next month - but you’ll need a cool $295m (£217.4m) to be in with a chance of bagging it.“The One” is in Bel Air, Los Angeles (yes, of Fresh Prince fame), in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains - and for that price, you get 105,000 square feet of modernist luxury.With a lofty position overlooking the city and Pacific Ocean, the mega-pad has 21 bedrooms and, inexplicably, 49 bathrooms. (This seems to be a wealthy American thing, as seen in Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.)American houses be...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO