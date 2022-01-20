ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss President Joe Biden’s...

www.today.com

can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Reality wow 🤣😂 not anything about Biden is real. He’s destroying America. Trying to control the people. Part of why covid was leaked. All for change and control. Wake up people

Justin Smith
5d ago

Biden and reality shouldn't be used in the same sentence.

MB sc
4d ago

Biden basically just gave Russia the green light to disrupt Ukraine as long as it doesn't do a full on invasion. even it that's how they feel you don't tell you enemies your plan.

AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXL

Joe Biden Lies To America With A Smile On His Face

The lies of Joe Biden never stop. Today, they hit a crescendo on the anniversary of January 6th and the capitol riot. Let me focus on just two of them. He accuses rioters of killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. That’s just a flat out lie. The Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why Biden is stumbling

This is not the presidency that Joe Biden wanted. His first few months in office were heady. Vaccinations and warmer weather were pushing coronavirus cases to new lows. Congress passed a big pandemic relief bill without much friction. The bar for presidential behavior, already lowered during the previous four years, was pushed underground by Donald Trump’s response to his 2020 election loss. Biden had sweeping ambitions for a policy agenda that would draw comparisons with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, comparisons that he apparently encouraged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: At Biden’s first press conference of 2022, we learned a lot about his relationship with Putin and Mitch McConnell

One day, there will be an Oscar-baiting biopic called Mitch and Joe that charts the unlikely, tragicomic relationship between Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell. I imagine it as a cross between Frost/Nixon and The Fox and the Hound, mostly drawing inspiration from the latter. If you, too, had your childhood devastated by that particular slice of Disney output, you’ll remember that Tod the fox and Copper the hound — once best friends gamboling in the leaves — end up peer-pressured into becoming distant enemies in their adulthood, even as they privately nod to each other every so often while going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Tells Clyburn: Americans Are ‘Slowly But Surely’ Thinking GOP ‘Should Be Given a Shot’ to Lead House

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart confronted Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about the current sentiment that an increasing number of Americans want the Republican Party to regain control of the House of Representatives. Clyburn spoke to Capehart on this week’s edition of The Sunday Show. The South Carolina congressman defended the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask 'many questions' on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. 'We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,' Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

