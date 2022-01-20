ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing begin in two weeks, and TODAY...

www.today.com

The Independent

Katie Ormerod taking inspiration from Simone Biles on road to Olympic redemption

As Simone Biles blinked bravely into the flashbulbs and spoke about her struggles in Tokyo, half a world away Katie Ormerod could certainly empathise.Biles, the greatest gymnast of her generation, tearfully admitted to not knowing her up from her down, underlining why the Olympics are often more about the struggle than the triumph. Gymnast turned snowboarder Ormerod, who also defies gravity for a living, knew just how she felt.After learning to ski as a four-year-old, Ormerod - who stands just 4ft 9in in her ski boots - took delivery of her first snowboard one year later and has been careering...
Person
Ralph Lauren
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Predictions & How She’s Prepping for Her Primetime Correspondent Gig

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin — she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn...
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
#Team Usa#Beijing#Winter Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Opening Ceremony
The Independent

Five best Team GB medal hopes for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB head to Beijing 2022 hoping to win a record medal tally. Having secured five medals at Sochi 2014, Great Britain matched that total four years later in Pyeongchang. While lacking the overall cross-sport competitiveness, they will travel to China with more than a handful of viable medal contenders. Great Britain have named a 50-athlete team for the event, hoping to better a performance of a sole gold and four bronzes last time around.Here are five of Team GB’s best hopes of a medal at Beijing 2022:Dave Ryding, men’s slalom (alpine skiing)Fresh from becoming the British winner of and...
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Is Still Moving Fast After Retirement, Swapping Skis for Stilettos & Championing Women in Sports

Dressed in those much-buzzed-about skin-tight Gucci x Balenciaga boot leggings and a Wolford bodysuit from her own Legacy Collection with Head Sportswear, former pro skier Lindsey Vonn is trying to stay warm on set in FN’s New York photo studio, bundling up in her own puffer jacket while the crew tries to crank up the heat. Vonn is in the Big Apple to kick off a book tour and press appearances for her revealing new memoir, “Rise,” which recounts her more than 20-year career on the ski circuit, where she defied skeptics (some of which included her own coaches) to become...
fox40jackson.com

Beijing Olympics: Who is representing Team USA

The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee announced its 222-member team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at the Winter Games in China next month. The Olympics are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony set for Feb. 4. The competition ends on Feb. 20. “The Olympic...
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
ourcommunitynow.com

Team USA Unveils 2022 Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Ralph Lauren is behind Team USA's Opening Ceremony uniforms for the 2022 Bejing Olympics. The 2022 Winter Olympics are almost here! And Team USA's Opening Ceremony uniforms have been revealed. The uniforms were designed by Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of Team USA, and include some pretty amazing (and sneaky!)...
Footwear News

Kith Gets Patriotic With New Team USA Lifestyle Collection for Beijing Winter Olympics

Kith is back with a new Team USA collection just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Ronnie Fieg’s brand is partnering up with Team USA again with an elevated lifestyle collection to celebrate the Olympic Games taking place in Beijing, China next month. This capsule collection reimagines Kith staples inspired by the Olympic Games and includes 27 pieces. This capsule also debuts an original logo for Team USA designed by Kith that’s exclusive to this partnership. The clothing styles include a range of outerwear silhouettes such as Kith’s well-known Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket. These styles both have a...
CBS Minnesota

Fans Send Off Olympics-Bound US Women’s Hockey Team From National Sports Center

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly four years ago, the United States Women’s Hockey Team won gold in South Korea. Monday, they’re ready to head back to the Olympics to defend that title, this time in China. Six members of the team are from Minnesota, so it only makes sense the sendoff happened in “the State of Hockey.” There was so much energy and excitement Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine as fans showed up to show their support for the player. They got a great sendoff as they left the center in a bus. They are heading to Los Angeles before...
