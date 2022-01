Dressed in those much-buzzed-about skin-tight Gucci x Balenciaga boot leggings and a Wolford bodysuit from her own Legacy Collection with Head Sportswear, former pro skier Lindsey Vonn is trying to stay warm on set in FN’s New York photo studio, bundling up in her own puffer jacket while the crew tries to crank up the heat. Vonn is in the Big Apple to kick off a book tour and press appearances for her revealing new memoir, “Rise,” which recounts her more than 20-year career on the ski circuit, where she defied skeptics (some of which included her own coaches) to become...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO