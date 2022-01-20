Life Legacy Technologies, Inc.

MocapLab – one of Europe’s biggest motion capture (mocap) facilities – is implementing a major expansion plan to meet increased demand from film and TV projects, commercials, videogames and immersive media. Founded by Rémi Brun in 2007, MocapLab offers state-of-the-art motion capture services, from its facilities based on the outskirts of Paris. It has a strong R&D department and has been recognized by the French government as a research entity. It is a member of several state-supported innovative business groups, such as CAP DIGITAL, OSEO, Agoranov and Paris Innovation. The company recently received a grant from France’s CNC to reinforce its offer,...

