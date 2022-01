The plans by the FOMC to increase interest rates are also projected to be commensurate with the tapering of bond purchases by at least $100 billion monthly. There has been a pervasive agitation in the broader market as economic observers expect the US Federal Reserve-backed Open Market Committee (FOMC) to enact at least 4 interest rate hikes this year as inflation continues to mount. While this is the general expectation, David Mericle, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) said the Fed is likely to continue increasing the interest rate until inflation figures taper down.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO