The Necromancer form in Nobody Saves the World, is a master of the undead. His large frame, powerful attacks and clever abilities make him a useful form and deadly against enemies when used the right way. His abilities can work together to overwhelm both large enemies and small enemies alike with ease. Perhaps more than any other form, the Necromancer thrives on maximising the effects of his skills when used together, and so knowledge and experience is key to getting the most out of him. Read on to understand how to get the best from the Necromancer form in Nobody Saves the World.

