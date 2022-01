There are several kinds of trees in the Skiatook area that have thorns. This note describes four of them. Black locust, Callery pear, chittamwood and Osage orange. The thorns of black locust are small, just under an inch long, and are seen at the tips of twigs. It is a fast-growing tree and can be found in many soil types. The wood is one of the most durable in North America. It has natural chemicals that make it resist insects and rot for more than 50 years. The wood was used by the Jamestown settlers to build their houses. Trees spread by seeds and by underground shoots and form dense thickets. The leaves, bark and wood are toxic to humans and livestock.

SKIATOOK, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO