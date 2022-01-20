ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette Gives Back From 'Tweeting Into Existence'

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsxz4_0dqyLCvz00

Leonard Fournette has a chance to make his dreams become reality, again, this year if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Almost eight years ago, Fournette tweeted a simple message that manifested itself when the Buccaneers made it to, and won, Super Bowl LV:

Twitter has recognized Fournette and 11 other celebrities — Patrick Mahomes, Bubba Wallace, Diamond DeShields, Michaela Onyenwere, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Steve Saylor and Matthew Cherry — for turning their tweets into real-life accomplishments, honoring the celebrities by giving nearly $1 million to the charities of their choice.

Fournette's now-viral tweet results in donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana in the New Orleans area, where the running back is from.

"With this campaign we're celebrating a group of talented individuals who, through their own hard work and drive, were able to manifest and make the dreams they Tweeted their reality," Jenna Ross, Senior Manager of Entertainment Partnerships at Twitter, said in a statement. "We hope to help inspire countless others to dream big, put their goals out into the world and Tweet them into existence."

In addition, Twitter placed these tweets on billboards in eight cities across the country. Fournette's post can be seen on a billboard in the Tampa area as well as in Los Angeles off of Hollywood Blvd. and Orange Dr.

According to Twitter communications, Fournette has gained more than 450,000 followers since his post in 2014, equating to 97.7 percent of his following.

"In 2022, manifestations are the new resolutions – and the best way to manifest your dream is to Tweet. Tweets about manifestation are at an all-time high, with 100% year-over-year growth and a total of 59M Tweets over the past 3 years. In the sports world specifically, players, athletes, coaches and others are manifesting their dreams on Twitter in high volume." — Twitter

We'll see in just over three weeks whether or not Fournette can make his dream become reality once again.

AllBucs

Bruce Arians Updates Injuries for Four Buccaneers Starters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final Divisional Round injury report should appear encouraging when it is released, as head coach Bruce Arians shared that of the 14-player list, plus a contributor currently on the injured reserve, only two players did not practice on Friday: Running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (abdomen). Jones is on pace to miss his third game in a row.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Buccaneers Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some exciting injury news on one of their most important offensive players. On Friday, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice with “no obvious limp,” per Bucs insider Greg Auman. The second-year star suffered an ankle injury during the Tampa Bay’s Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles and missed every practice leading up to today.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Could Get 2 Key Starters Back For Rams Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received positive injury news for two key players during Friday’s practice. The Bucs are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Against a team like the Rams you have to be sharp in pass protection – and healthy. Tristan...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL playoffs: Power ranking the 8 QBs | Packers’ Aaron Rodgers or Buccaneers’ Tom Brady No. 1?

It’s all about the quarterback position. Well, mostly. While we sometimes overrate he importance of the position relative to which team wins or loses in the biggest NFL games, here’s a nugget from the first weekend of the playoffs that can’t be overlooked: The team with the better QBR from the most important position on the field won each game, with zero exemptions.
NFL
