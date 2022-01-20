ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Revamp The Roster In 7-Round 2022 Mock Draft

Cover picture for the articleRound 5, 152nd Overall: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan. Halfway through the season, Nick Sirianni made a concerted effort to feature the run game in a big way. Miles Sanders has never played a season without getting injured, Kenneth Gainwell didn’t show enough to be trusted as a lead back, and veterans...

Philadelphia Eagles linked to potential free agent and it’s a bad idea

We haven’t even reached Super Bowl Sunday yet, but you’ve watched the NFL long enough to know how things work. For every team that didn’t make the postseason and for every franchise that’s already been eliminated, the focus has already shifted to building towards the 2022-2023 regular season. Throw the Philadelphia Eagles in that category.
Potential Eagles replacements for Rodney McLeod in 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles have some interesting safety options in the 2022 NFL Draft. Time flies huh? Doesn’t it feel like New Year’s Eve was a week ago? It won’t be long before we’re hours away from the 2022 NFL Draft and asking ourselves questions about what the Philadelphia Eagles might do with the three selections they’ll have in the first round (or if they’ll trade one of them).
NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add defensive reinforcements

Welcome back to BGN’s Mock Simulation Series. In these weekly articles, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has a *ton* of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.
NFC East Rumors: Cowboys, McClay, Minshew, Eagles

Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones participated in an interview with a local Dallas radio station on Friday in which he aired out some of his frustrations with the team’s 2021 season. He vocalized some frustrations about one of the team’s top cap hits, wide receiver Amari Cooper, not playing up to his contract. Charean Williams of NBC Sports wrote a bit about how Jones’s views could affect Cooper’s future with the team.
If Eagles change their mind about Jalen Hurts, these 5 QBs in draft would make sense for offense

Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.
Eagles mailbag: Can Mailata turn into a Pro Bowler?

It’ll be a little weird this weekend, not watching the Eagles play. After their 31-15 loss last Sunday in Tampa, the Eagles are now officially in offseason mode and so are we. It’s time to start looking ahead to the future. But in the meantime, you guys had...
Eagles News: Texans seeking second interview with Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview. Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more. Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?
Three Eagles Who Can Not Be Back In 2022

Following a 31-15 beat down last Sunday in Tampa the Eagles have some very tough personnel choices to make. The Eagles showed a lot of growth this past year, but some Eagles can not return to the team in 2022. You can pick out a handful of options, but here are three of the biggest.
NFL Draft 2022: Giants improve trenches with 2 picks, Jets find intriguing pass-rusher, Eagles go heavy on defense in latest 1st-round mock

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs is over, and four more first-round draft spots have been solidified in the aftermath. The Giants, Eagles, Jets and Lions all own multiple first-round picks in the April selection process, and they’ll be able to add some notable pieces to their rosters on Day 1.
Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Countess is headed to the NFC Championship

Blake Countess has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on four separate occasions. Initially drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, 32 picks after Halapoulivaati Vaitai and 37 picks before Jalen Mills, Countess failed to make Philly’s roster coming out of camp and bounced from coast to coast over the next half-decade, landing with the Rams, the Eagles, the Jets, the Eagles, the Ravens, and then the Rams again, where he is now gainfully employed and surely hopeful to extend his third postseason run in Los Angeles a little bit longer.
Eagles allow 4 practice squad contracts to expire

The Eagles had four more players hit free agency on Monday after the wire revealed that John Hightower, KeeSean Johnson, Raequan Williams, and Luke Juriga all had their contracts expire per NFL communications. Philadelphia currently has 62-players under contract as the new league year approaches. 1. John Hightower. A 2020...
15 Biggest salary cap hits for the Eagles in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have an important offseason ahead and with Carson Wentz’s dead money coming off, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint. After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact,...
Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to sit out the fun part of NFL free agency, as they were mired in "salary cap hell." In 2022, the Birds still face challenges in becoming cap healthy once again, but with the salary cap expected to rise substantially in 2023, they can be a little more aggressive in adding talent on the open market.
NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft - Receivers Dominate First Round

With the College Football season at an end and the NFL Playoffs underway, it's time to dive deep into these mock drafts. The NFL Draft order at the top will be solidified soon enough and we can start predicting the early portion of the first round. Let's dive into the first round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
Eagles News: ESPN says Philadelphia is “stuck in QB purgatory”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... STUCK IN QB PURGATORY. Philadelphia Eagles. Priorities this offseason: Take stock of the quarterback position and solidify its future. The lifeless wild-card loss to Tampa Bay raises questions about Jalen Hurts’ 2022 outlook in green. Hurts did an admirable job leading Philadelphia to nine wins and a playoff berth, but his problems against the Bucs — including struggling to see open receivers and bailing from the pocket too early — aren’t new. Philadelphia at least needs to create competition for Hurts. And with GM Howie Roseman’s aggressive mentality, the Eagles are bound to be involved in a few big-game QB talks leaguewide. How could they not be, with three first-round picks (Nos. 15, 16 and 19 overall)? The Eagles stay competitive most years because they prioritize line play, and both lines should remain solid. Re-signing Jason Kelce (who might retire) is a no-brainer. He’s still playing well. Philadelphia must address the secondary, which loses three starters. That entire group is aging, and it’s time to add draft pedigree there.
Who Stays, Who Goes: Wide Receivers

There will be a lot of talk about the Eagles using another first-round pick on a receiver in these coming months, with the logic being, hey, they have three selections on the first day and they need still need to upgrade the position, so, yeah, why not?. There will be...
Ranking Eagles positional needs ahead of NFL free agency

Here’s a look at what the Eagles’ needs are as we near the free-agency period. There are two ways that we can look at this folks. We can celebrate the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles made the playoffs despite this being a team in rebuilding mode, or we can be supercritical and rack our brains over what this organization has to do to put a better product on the field.
