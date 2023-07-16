Open in App
News 12

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFdTX_0dqyJXRG00

Interested in being a News 12 Storm Watcher? Click here to learn more and apply!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Heat and humidity return this week in New York City
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Sunny and pleasant Sunday in NYC; highs in the 80s
New York City, NY1 day ago
Perfect weekend for summer fun in Bronx and Brooklyn
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deep Dive: National Weather Service warning coordinator discusses weather safety
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Perfect weather helps badge sales at Jersey Shore amid tough season for businesses
Belmar, NJ3 hours ago
MTA: Full service resumes on Metro-North's New Haven and Harlem lines
New York City, NY1 day ago
Positively New Jersey: Brian Donohue investigates how Jersey Shore parking lots set prices
Seaside Heights, NJ1 day ago
'It's just sad': Fairfield Ice Academy closes abruptly, disappointing parents and children
Fairfield, CT2 days ago
DOT: Parts of Belt Parkway and Gowanus Expressway closed this weekend
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Staten Island sues MTA over congestion tolling
Staten Island, NY7 hours ago
Jersey Proud: Smokey Bear paintings on display throughout the Garden State
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
NYC Restaurant Week begins July 24
New York City, NY1 day ago
Author gives sneak preview of latest 'The Gray Assassin' book
Bridgeport, CT23 hours ago
Piermont Fire Department conducts simulated boat accident drill
Piermont, NY1 day ago
Rockland County animal shelter closes to stop spread of illness
Pomona, NY1 day ago
Softball state champs from Massapequa head to regional tournament
Massapequa, NY1 day ago
Nassau officials: Grand Avenue sinkhole in Baldwin has been sealed
Baldwin, NY2 days ago
Italian Heritage Festival honors White Plains’ first female DPW commissioner
White Plains, NY4 hours ago
50 puppies rescued from mills soon to be up for adoption on Long Island
Port Washington, NY2 days ago
NYC clinic uses injections that could help hair loss
New York City, NY1 day ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Ruth Bell, Asbury Park's oldest resident, turns 105
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
New Rochelle's 'Taste of Union Avenue' celebrates rich flavors of Latin America
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Headlines: FBI raid at Blue Hill Plaza in Pearl River, victim in fatal Beacon embankment fall ID’d, suspect wanted for stealing money in Pine Plains
Pearl River, NY2 days ago
Great South Bay Music Festival rolls on to second day with reggae, ska, punk acts on deck
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
Gilgo murders: Backhoe begins digging in suspect Rex Heuermann’s backyard
Massapequa Park, NY4 hours ago
Barbie Block Party dresses Pleasantville in pink
Pleasantville, NY23 hours ago
Witnesses: People sent to hospital following building collapse in Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Hall of Famer David Ortiz visits Long Island, talks Yankees and Mets woes
Huntington, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy