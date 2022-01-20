ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Expert weighs in on battle between airlines and wireless companies

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airlines and the cellphone companies have a lot to...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

5G wireless networks worry airlines. An N.J. engineering professor explains why.

On Wednesday, the switch was flipped to turn on 5G wireless networks that promised customers faster, better service and downloads, everywhere, except around 50 major airports. Concerns about how 5G wireless networks would affect aircraft altimeters, the meter that measures altitude above the ground, caused several airlines including Emirates and Air India to cancel flights to the U.S. and to Newark Liberty International airport Wednesday. Other airlines switched to different types of aircraft that aren’t affected by 5G, the Associated Press reported.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Battle Over 5G Between US Airlines, Mobile Carriers Heats Up

The CEOs of major U.S. airlines and cargo carries warned of a “catastrophic” aviation crisis on Wednesday (Jan. 19) when AT&T and Verizon start deploying new 5G services. Meanwhile, China is preparing the ground for 6G or sixth generation internet, according to China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the document where Chinas State Council lays out their priorities for the coming years.
ECONOMY
NBC News

The 5G battle between tech and travel explained

Verizon and AT&T said they will stop some of the planned 5G network rollouts near airports across the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on the battle between tech and travel after top airline CEOs warn of a potential flight interruption with aircraft technology. Jan. 19, 2022.
TRAVEL
Miami Herald

Airlines urge US regulators to delay 5G wireless rollout

A trade association representing major U.S. airlines asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the nation’s top communications and aviation regulators to prevent wireless carriers from implementing 5G services close to airports. Airlines for America warned in a letter Monday that the traveling and shipping public could see “catastrophic disruptions”...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
mediapost.com

Why COVID Increased The Gap Between Fixed And Wireless Internet

I recently wrote another MediaPost column speculating that COVID-19 is the new Y2K, because both those events forced consumers and business to accelerate their technological upgrades. This week, I received new evidence confirming that, but it also suggests that when it comes to using digital media, the fixed internet made inroads over the wireless kind.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g
Axios Charlotte

Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied

Black homebuyers in North Carolina are twice as likely to be denied for mortgages as white homebuyers. By the numbers: A recent Zillow analysis of Housing and Mortgage Disclosure Act data shows that 20% of Black applicants in N.C. were denied mortgages in 2020, compared to 10.9% of white potential buyers. Nationwide, the gap is […] The post Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ZDNet

She didn't trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Apple's AirTags are getting some of a bad (brand) name. It's "a perfect tool for stalking," as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC. She's right, of course. That's the problem with technology, isn't it? For every potential good use, there are...
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gamepolar.com

39 Best wireless access points in 2022: According to Experts.

You could get any random wireless access points, but if you’re looking for expert advice on choosing the best one for your needs then you’ve arrived at the right place. It doesn’t matter what your wireless access points needs are or what your budget is, because I’ve done an in-depth analysis to include the best-rated options suitable for diversified usage needs and different budget ranges.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy