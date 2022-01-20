Expert weighs in on battle between airlines and wireless companies

On Wednesday, the switch was flipped to turn on 5G wireless networks that promised customers faster, better service and downloads, everywhere, except around 50 major airports. Concerns about how 5G wireless networks would affect aircraft altimeters, the meter that measures altitude above the ground, caused several airlines including Emirates and Air India to cancel flights to the U.S. and to Newark Liberty International airport Wednesday. Other airlines switched to different types of aircraft that aren’t affected by 5G, the Associated Press reported.
Comments / 0