Home prices in 2021 rose 16.9%, the highest on record

 4 days ago

The median home sales price was $346,900 in 2021,...

Community Impact Austin

Austin sees record number of home sales in 2021 despite increasing prices

More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis and Williamson counties, which saw a 2.3% increase and a 2% increase, respectively, in residential home sales.
AUSTIN, TX
Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in December

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7% in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since 2010. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services...
ECONOMY
Home sales, prices rose modestly in the Harrisburg area in December

Harrisburg-area home sales and prices both notched higher last month, ending a strong year for previously owned houses. In the three-county region, 774 homes sold last month compared to 761 in December 2020, while the median sales price rose to $229,900 versus $219,000 in the year-ago period, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).
HARRISBURG, PA
Real Estate
US initial jobless claims rose to highest since mid-November

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals. Initial unemployment claims totaled 230,000 in the week ended Jan. 8, up 23,000 from the prior period, Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
This Old World Home Was Lido Key's Highest Priced Residential Sale of 2021

We wrote about this Old World waterfront home on St. Armands when it was listed ofor just under $12 million in September of last year. Well, it closed on Dec. 29 for $10,060,000—making it Lido Key's highest-selling residential deal of the year. Check out pictures of the 11,200-square foot home here. The previous owners purchased it for $7.4 million in 2007.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

