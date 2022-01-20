Home prices in 2021 rose 16.9%, the highest on record

We wrote about this Old World waterfront home on St. Armands when it was listed ofor just under $12 million in September of last year. Well, it closed on Dec. 29 for $10,060,000—making it Lido Key's highest-selling residential deal of the year. Check out pictures of the 11,200-square foot home here. The previous owners purchased it for $7.4 million in 2007.

