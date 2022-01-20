Home prices in 2021 rose 16.9%, the highest on record

Construction Woes in the U.K. Sunk New-Home Sales in 2021. New-builds accounted for only 2% of all residential sales in 2021 as builders faced pandemic-fueled challenges. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. A 1920s House in the Heart of Town in Palm Beach, Florida. The charming two-bedroom...
Home values rose faster than ever in 2021. The median sales price for an existing home was $346,900, up a whopping 17% from the prior year. That made things tough for people looking to buy a house for the first time. But for those who already own the roof over...
More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis and Williamson counties, which saw a 2.3% increase and a 2% increase, respectively, in residential home sales.
The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7% in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since 2010. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services...
Harrisburg-area home sales and prices both notched higher last month, ending a strong year for previously owned houses. In the three-county region, 774 homes sold last month compared to 761 in December 2020, while the median sales price rose to $229,900 versus $219,000 in the year-ago period, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).
Homebuyers across many of the markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado faced the tightest supply of homes all year in December, leading to annual highs in median prices. Only Boulder and Estes Park failed to record 2021 pricing highs in December, according to September data released Wednesday from...
Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals. Initial unemployment claims totaled 230,000 in the week ended Jan. 8, up 23,000 from the prior period, Labor...
We wrote about this Old World waterfront home on St. Armands when it was listed ofor just under $12 million in September of last year. Well, it closed on Dec. 29 for $10,060,000—making it Lido Key's highest-selling residential deal of the year. Check out pictures of the 11,200-square foot home here. The previous owners purchased it for $7.4 million in 2007.
