NEW YORK — The average American loses over 200 hours of sleep each year thinking about the money they owe and has three “debt nightmares” a week. A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how debt affects their daily lives and found that people reported an increase in anxiety (38%), stress (33%) and moodiness (32%) because of their debt problems. More than two-thirds of respondents who have been in debt say it’s made them withdraw from the things they love (69%).

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO