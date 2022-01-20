ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage rates are nearly back to pre-pandemic highs

By Kathy Orton
 3 days ago

You have to go back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic to find mortgage rates as high as they are this week. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed for the fourth week in a row to 3.56% with an average 0.7...

Axios Charlotte

Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied

Black homebuyers in North Carolina are twice as likely to be denied for mortgages as white homebuyers. By the numbers: A recent Zillow analysis of Housing and Mortgage Disclosure Act data shows that 20% of Black applicants in N.C. were denied mortgages in 2020, compared to 10.9% of white potential buyers. Nationwide, the gap is […] The post Study: 20% of Black mortgage applicants in N.C. denied appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theedgemarkets.com

Yahoo! Finance: Inflation keeping house prices high, even with rising mortgage rates

(Jan 24): Aside from record-low inventory, a big culprit for even higher home prices points to inflation, Yahoo! Finance reported. "It'll [inflation] keep them positive. I don't expect to see 18% in price appreciation," Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae told Yahoo Finance. "But we do expect house prices to be positive."
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
go955.com

China cuts mortgage reference rate for first time in nearly two years

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a second straight month at its January fixing on Thursday, while lowering a mortgage reference rate for the first time in nearly two years. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points...
WORLD
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower, Treasury Yields Hit Pre-Pandemic Highs

Stocks closed lower Tuesday with investors initiating a broad sell-off, leading the Dow to have its worst day of 2022 so far as it had its biggest decline since November. Investors are eyeing treasury yields, which have surged to pre-pandemic highs, as well as looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's path forward when it comes to raising interest rates. Meanwhile, as earnings season kicks off, Goldman Sachs shares are under pressure after a lackluster earnings report. Goldman is weighing on bank stocks as a whole. Jeff Buchbinder, Equity Strategist for LPL Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's close, why treasury yields are ticking higher toward pre-pandemic levels, big bank earnings reports, and more.
STOCKS
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac: 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rate Jumps Nearly 25 BPS

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.45% for the week ending January 13. “Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Housing market: Homes in high demand despite rising mortgage rates

January is typically one of the slowest months for residential real estate, as people mostly hunker down in their homes rather than try to leave for a new one. But during Covid times, you can throw historical patterns out the window. This January is “shaping up to be the most competitive month in housing history,” the real estate company Redfin wrote.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to pre-pandemic level

South Korea has increased its base rate of interest to where it was before the pandemic, as it tries to contain rising inflation and soaring household debt. The Bank of Korea's (BOK) widely expected decision to raise the rate to 1.25% was its third hike in six months. Central banks...
BUSINESS

