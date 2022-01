Charging your gadgets from your desk just got a whole lot easier with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger. This charger features Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and can charger up to four devices simultaneously. In fact, the device comes with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed. Working while your devices are charging will be so much easier this with this GaN charger.So, if you are looking for a charger that can help you charge multiple devices faster and with better efficiency, this is the device worth going for. Additionally, the charger also comes with a detachable power cord and a convenient stand to secure your dock while in use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO